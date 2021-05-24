Damaged property
Blount County
• Ashley N. Combass, U.S. Highway 411, reported at 8:23 a.m. May 21 that someone broke the rear window of a van parked at her residence. Nothing appeared to be missing and the van was still locked, Combass told deputies.
Maryville
• Tammy Hampton, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, reported at 4:45 p.m. May 20 that while she was parked in the lot at IHOP, 906 Turner St., someone struck her door with another vehicle door, causing damage, and the driver left the scene without providing any information.
