Damaged Property
Maryville
• The landlord and owner of a 1200 block Karina Circle, Maryville, address reported at 6:21 p.m. April 5 that a tenant abandoned the property and left it in disarray. Damage to the property included a crack in the garage ceiling, two holes in the garage's back wall and dents in a new refrigerator, plus damage to numerous walls, a door and patio door frame, an incident report states.
