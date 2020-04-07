Damaged Property
Maryville
• Brook Hemphill, South Everett High Road, reported at 8:46 p.m. April 5 that a small group of people were trying to break into concession stands at Everett Park, South Everett High Road. When officers arrived they found two doors had been damaged after someone tried to open it using a men's bathroom sign. Parks & Recreation officials estimated the damage at $1,200.
