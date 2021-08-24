Damaged Property
Maryville
• At 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 a Maryville Police officer observed a blue and white “No Parking” sign in a public space owned by the city at 214 S. Magnolia St. The city did not own the sign, and the officer reported that it appeared somebody drilled two holes in the asphalt to erect the sign, which was taken and placed into evidence.
