Damaged Property
Alcoa
• Donald A. Cutshaw, Duke Road, Maryville, reported at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 25 that his 2007 Nissan Murano vehicle on Jan. 20 was either struck by a shopping cart or keyed while in the parking lot at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The vehicle was scratched across the rear driver-side door, an incident report states.
