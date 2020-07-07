Damaged Property
Maryville
• Haley Fuller, Light Pink Road, Maryville, reported at 5:43 a.m. July 6 that the rear driver’s side window of her Honda Civic had been damaged sometime late the night before or earlier that morning. It was reported that the damage appeared to be caused by a BB gun.
