Damaged Property
Alcoa
• Michelle Leigh Wilson, Dogwood Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 19 that while driving her vehicle into the carwash at Zips Carwash, 220 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, the passenger door mirror was broken off and left hanging on the door. Wilson and her husband reported the damage to an assistant manager, but were unsatisfied with the response, an incident report states.
