Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
March 14
• Hope Renee Malina and Joseph Andrew Malina
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
March 15
• Jeffrey Douglas Wilson and Kendra Leaann Wilson
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
March 29
• Maria Del Carmen Garcia and Mariano Rivera Garcia Jr.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
March 1
• Doris Alyssa Smelcer and Tommy Ray Smelcer II
• Kathryn Robinson and Gregory Robinson
• David John and Lisa Johns
March 2
• Angela Manica Rewis and Shane Howard Rewis
• Crystal Dawn Webb Lester and Thelmore J. Lester Jr.
March 3
• Matthew Steven Porter and Jessica Evans Porter
• Maria Thorton and David Charles Thorton
• Michael Paul Gwin and Crystal Chiffon
• Richard Levi Hunter and Wanda Chiquita Hunter
March 4
• Crystal Danielle Veals and John Lee Veals
• Thomas Anthony Stephens and Sandra Kaye Stephens
March 7
• Martin Anthon Nolan and April Nicole Nolan
• Dillan J. Teffeteller and Chelsea M. Teffeteller
March 8
• Vanessa D. Tanner and Kenneth D. Tanner
• Terresa Gayle Fuller and Keith Dwayne Fuller
March 21
• Rebecca Lynn Owens and Jordan Daniel Owens
• Kendall Alexis Taylor and Brock Taylor
• Stacey Tara Monks and Ronald Monks
• Justin Anthony Summers and Rebecca Lyn Summers
March 22
• Joshua Leavins and Steven Williams
• Kristy Ensley Baker and Richard Allen Baker
• Tyler Hunter Bryant and Kennedy Marissa Bryant
• Brandon Scott Simpson and April Nicole Simpson
March 23
• Katrina Rose Welden and Dustin Curtis Welden
March 24
• Sarah Catherine Chabera and Jason Bruce Warren Chabera
March 28
• Maria Thornton and David Charles Thornton
• Sylvia N. Tulloch and Brandon Dale Tulloch
• Cynthia Burnham from Billy Burnham
March 30
• Jessica Nicole Stockton and William Bradley Stockton
March 31
• Summer Ainsley Knight and Matthew Ryan Knight
• Sandra Kaye Holz and Steven Richard Holz
• Crystal Marie Parker and Jason Lee Parker
