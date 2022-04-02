Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:

March 14

• Hope Renee Malina and Joseph Andrew Malina

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

March 15

• Jeffrey Douglas Wilson and Kendra Leaann Wilson

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

March 29

• Maria Del Carmen Garcia and Mariano Rivera Garcia Jr.

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:

March 1

• Doris Alyssa Smelcer and Tommy Ray Smelcer II

• Kathryn Robinson and Gregory Robinson

• David John and Lisa Johns

March 2

• Angela Manica Rewis and Shane Howard Rewis

• Crystal Dawn Webb Lester and Thelmore J. Lester Jr.

March 3

• Matthew Steven Porter and Jessica Evans Porter

• Maria Thorton and David Charles Thorton

• Michael Paul Gwin and Crystal Chiffon

• Richard Levi Hunter and Wanda Chiquita Hunter

March 4

• Crystal Danielle Veals and John Lee Veals

• Thomas Anthony Stephens and Sandra Kaye Stephens

March 7

• Martin Anthon Nolan and April Nicole Nolan

• Dillan J. Teffeteller and Chelsea M. Teffeteller

March 8

• Vanessa D. Tanner and Kenneth D. Tanner

• Terresa Gayle Fuller and Keith Dwayne Fuller

March 21

• Rebecca Lynn Owens and Jordan Daniel Owens

• Kendall Alexis Taylor and Brock Taylor

• Stacey Tara Monks and Ronald Monks

• Justin Anthony Summers and Rebecca Lyn Summers

March 22

• Joshua Leavins and Steven Williams

• Kristy Ensley Baker and Richard Allen Baker

• Tyler Hunter Bryant and Kennedy Marissa Bryant

• Brandon Scott Simpson and April Nicole Simpson

March 23

• Katrina Rose Welden and Dustin Curtis Welden

March 24

• Sarah Catherine Chabera and Jason Bruce Warren Chabera

March 28

• Maria Thornton and David Charles Thornton

• Sylvia N. Tulloch and Brandon Dale Tulloch

• Cynthia Burnham from Billy Burnham

March 30

• Jessica Nicole Stockton and William Bradley Stockton

March 31

• Summer Ainsley Knight and Matthew Ryan Knight

• Sandra Kaye Holz and Steven Richard Holz

• Crystal Marie Parker and Jason Lee Parker

