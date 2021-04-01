Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
March 30
• Sydney Anne McLean and Stephen Douglas McLean
• John Ralph Parham and Rebecca Kay Eckert
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
March 16
• Clay Montgomery Sparks and Morgan Elaine Sparks
March 25
• Taylor Sage Petersen and Tanner William Petersen
