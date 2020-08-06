Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
June 8
• Marylou Ann Savage and Eugene Douglas Savage
• Rachel Barath and Nicholas Barath
• Brooke Diane McMahan and Jessie Aaron McMahan
June 9
• Kimberly Sue Lindenschmidt and Richard Thomas Lindenschmidt
• Katie Elizabeth Marsh and David Stephen Marsh
• Jacob Donald Skeens and Alyssa Thea Brickey Skeens
• Matthew Ryan Johnston and Sarah Margaret Johnston
• Victoria E. Sparks and Tommy J. Sparks
June 10
• Tiffany Rechelle Smith and Michael Boyd Smith
• Kari Lyn Dallman and Seven Robert Dallman
June 11
• Kelly Lorraine Potter and Phillip Morgan Potter
• Timothy David McMahan and Amanda Joan McMahan
June 15
• Trent J. DePonte and Mary Catherine Odell
• Shelby Charlene Johnson and Zachery Jerimiah Johnson
• Damien Lamb and Tabitha Lamb
June 16
• Stephanie Ann Archer and Steve Wailand Archer Jr.
• Justin Michael Rutherford and Sara Marie Rutherford
• Amanda Farrah Kiely and Todd Erickson Kiely
• Tina Diane Ogle and Douglas Earl Ogle
• Jamie Marie Beal and Adam James Beal
• Joni Lea Taylor and Vernon Logan Davis
June 17
• Felicia Ann McCampbell and Samuel Martin McCampbell
• Misti Michelle Cardin and Vincent Waylan Cardin
• Charlotte Ann Carroll and Nathaniel Ray Carroll
June 19
• John Charles Hiller and Alyssa Nicole Ford
• Robert Steven Long Jr. and Kendall Marie Seering
June 23
• Geraldine Renee Wachtel and Donald Sawn Wachtel
• Christa D. Atwell and Christopher R. Morton
• Andrew H. Leonard and Amie N. Leonard
June 24
• Brian Caylor and Danielle Guidry-Caylor
June 25
• Rachel Mare Wolters and Jay Spencer Atkins
June 26
• James Robert Mulholland and Bridgett Hope Moffatt
June 29
• Savannah Pinson and Charles Pinson
• Amanda Nicole Copen and Matthew Glen Copen
June 30
• Kam Sherree Spotiswood and Douglas Victor Spotiswood
• Traven Proveaux and Madisen Proveaux
