Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Dec. 12
• Ariana Lee Stinnett and Dalton Cody Stinnett
• Michelle Ann Henson and Jeffrey Leit Henson
Dec. 19
• Linda Christine Sparks and Mayford Delyn Sparks
• Rachel Wava Goins and William Jeffrey Goins
Dec. 30
• Brandon Derek Ball and Kellie Ann Ball
• R.D. McCall and M.A. McCall
• Rachel E. Brown and David M. Tomlin
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Dec. 4
• Abigail E. Davis and Richard Scott Sharp
• Janice Dee Johnson and Angela Rebecca Jones-Johnson
• Iris Christine Casturao and Anthony Paul Casturao
• Nicholas Alexander Norris and Avril English Norris
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Dec. 3
• Amanda Diane Attkisson and Ronald Joshua Alan Attkisson
Dec. 13
• Kimberly M. McKeehan and Brent A. McKeehan
• Gilbert Neil Rhodes Jr. and Mary Eure Rhodes
Dec. 17
• James Ray Bright and Abigail Caitlyn Bright
Dec. 20
• Michelle Lea McClanahan and Tony Andrew McClanahan
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Dec. 2
• Marey Lee Marriott and Adam Wayne Marriott
• Lindsey Michelle Ford and Kristopher Lyon Ford
• Rebecca Boldus and Dylan James Boldus
• Gina Annette Morrison and Sammy Eugene Morrison
Dec. 10
• Kelly B. Tantum and William L. Tantum
• Christina Marie Rutherford and Lee Michael Rutherford
• Mary Elizabeth Godwin Rogers Gamboa and Paul Gamboa
• Havy Joe Clary and Tabatha Jeanne Clary
• Anna Marie Lahrs and Flavio Salas Diaz
Dec. 12
• Jacob Lynn Jenkins and Mayson Bailey Jenkins
• George P. Marantos and Laura A. Marantos
• Alicia Bingham and Dustin Bingham
Dec. 16
• Robert H. Mallard and Christina D. Mallard
• Aaron C. Sentell and Vicki L. Sentell
• Jonathan Caleb Scheafnocker and Sarah Elizabeth Scheafnocker
• Alexandria Jane Clower and Bradley Scott Clower
• Jennifer L. Thompson and Anthony W. Thompson
• Letha Ann Stubblefield and James Robert Stubblefield
• Linda D. Pierce and Kenneth M. Pierce
• Tammy Denise Green and Bert William Green
• Raevyn Cookson and Brandon Cookson
Dec. 17
• Judy A. Hitchcock and Geoffrey A. Hitchcock
• Scott Keith Knight and Lisa Hope Knight
Dec. 18
• Cynthia Lee Pendley and Donald Ray Pendley Jr.
• Janice Kay McMillan and Albert Richard Weber
• Tosha Marie Satterfield and Robert Gregory Satterfield
• Laura Lynn Hasson and Todd Joseph Hasson
Dec. 19
• Jennifer Lynn Luthnow and William Christian Luthnow
• J.M. Sullivan and K.R. Sullivan
• Joseph Paul Parrinello Jr. and Connie Michelle Parrinello
• Scott Reynolds and Wendy Reynolds
• Angelique Johnson and Aaron Tyron Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.