Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
May 3
• Michael Anthony Glandon and Nancy Lee Glandon
May 5
• Kari Young Burton and James Robert Burton
• Lauren Amanda Titus and Andrew Stephen Titus
May 6
• Jackie Lee Midkiff and Melissa Joan Midkiff
May 7
• Jodi Lynn Young and Terry Wayne Young
• Angela Hill and Michael Lynn Hill
• Denee Marie Reed and Zachery Michael Reed
May 10
• Jered Dewayne Smith and Amer Jenkins Smith
• Charles Leonard Causey and Anna Carolina Causey
• Bruce Dennis Allison and Tonya Ogle Rolen Allison
May 11
• Gary John Teper and Cynthia Louise Nelson
• Todd Denton Smith and Laura Dawn Smith
• Jacqueline S. Mills and David A. Mills
May 14
• Austin Brent Gerstner and Tiffany Lane Gerstner
• Jeffrey Steven Englebert and Jaclyn Barbara Englebert
• Jeffrey T. Cobb and Blair W. Cobb
• Richard Akakpo and Emily Akakpo
May 17
• Daniel Bruce Smith and Doris Ann Smith
• Jessica Brantis and Dylan Brantis
• Brittany Ann Hensley and Jason Lee Hensley
• Kimberly Eric Kennedy and Eric Shawn Kennedy
May 18
• Amy Lee Moyers and Bradley Scott Moyers
• Kristie Michelle Millsaps and Marty Ruel Millsaps
• Nancy Gail Lawrence and Terry Lynn Lawrence
• Shawna Chamberlin and Patrick Chamberlin
May 19
• Sheena Kristin Lucas and Caleb Bratcher Lucas
• Scott Stephen Vineyard and Savannah Mari Vineyard
• Byron Jones Massey II and Terri Lea Massey
• Kati Nicole Gallagher and Ashley Leann Gallagher
• Caitlin Ginny Moore and Cory Ryan Dillow
May 20
• Trenton Dale Willis and Terry Kay Willis
May 21
• Cathy Alene (Watson) Kruse and Raymond J. Kruse
• Michael Lee Herron and Dawn Marie (Poe) Herron
• Shawn Michael Love and Lakelyn Dale Barton
• Janice McMillan Pickel and Larry Wayne Pickel
• Roseinna Ann Lane and Freddy Mora Pinero
