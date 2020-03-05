Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Feb. 6
• Jill Renee Cogburn and Donnie Keith Cogburn
• Nicholas Bradley Strickland and Marissa Leigh Strickland
Feb. 13
• Ricky Paul Ryan and Marsha Jean Ryan
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Jan. 31
• Sabrina Crawford Roberson and Billy Roberson Jr.
Feb. 3
• Jennifer Hunter Burns and John C. Burns
• Sharon Elizabeth McGill and Steven Allen McGill
Feb. 10
• Dayton Christopher Hall and Athena Pandora Stubbs Hall
Feb. 24
• Nicholas Andrew Mercer and Alisha Paige Mercer
• Ariel Eli Baker and Bryan Samuel Baker
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Feb. 7
• Claude Carlton Crabb and Jane M. Crabb
Feb. 11
• Stephen Lee Goff and Joyce Miranda Michelle Goff
Feb. 21
• Amanda Lynn Farner and Jared Brandon Farner
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Feb. 3
• Seth Clarke McNelly and Cari Danyell McNelly
• Sheena Caitin Holder and James Joseph Bundy
Feb. 7
• Dalton Michael Williams and April Marie Willaims
• Jimmy W. McDaniel and Linda S. McDaniel
Feb. 10
• Carol Anita Tomaszewski and Philip Mark Tomaszewski
• Michael Bruce Hunt Jr. and Shannon Rae Hunt
• Carissa S. Smith and Brian K. Smith
Feb. 12
• William Landon Backus and Cindy Sue Backus
Feb. 13
• J.L. Payne and J.C. Payne
• Randall Farner and Tamra Farner
Feb. 18
• Brian Allen Van Dyke and Mildred Darlene Van Dyke
• Roberta Kay Grizzle and Avery Jerry Grizzle
Feb. 19
• Ann Marie Morin and Irwin Charles Morin
• Brittany Carter and Justin Carter
• Katherine Patricia Buckner and Michael Keith Buckner
• Charlene Pickens and Geoffrey Pickens
Feb. 20
• Kimberley Michelle Newby and Jerry Lee Scruggs
• Victor Brett Schneider and Teresa Ann Hutsell
• Krista J. Breedlove and Matthew V. Breedlove
Feb. 21
• Haley Leann Simerly and Joshua Caleb Cody
• Michael Shane Powers and Susann Marie Powers
• Darla Leigh Russell and Timothy Scott Russell
Feb. 24
• Daniel Giannotti and Rita A. Giannotti
Feb. 25
• Sue Walls and Stephen Walls
Feb. 26
• Melissa Marie Walker-Perry and Paul John Perry
Feb. 27
• Timothy Roessler and Kelly Roessler
• Elizabeth A. Green and Joshua L. Green
• Autumn Leann Foster and James Garrett Foster
• Thomas Andrew Huddleston and Cassandra Rain Huddleston
• Tara Ledbetter and Scott Ledbetter
