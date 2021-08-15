Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer, Jr. 

July 7

• Rebecca S. Fitzgerald and Walter L. Fitzgerald, Jr.

July 16

• Kelsey Michel'le Dancy-Perkins and Quincy George Dancy-Perkins

July 18

• Justin Leon Russell and Tonia Ann Russell

July 30

• Kristine Arecenaux Slover and William Austin Slover

• Layla Paige Henderson and Joshua Leon Henderson

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick

July 13

• Steven Daniel Greene and Brandy Elizabeth Greene

July 19

• Whitney Ward Vineyard and Stephen Daniel Vineyard

July 28

• Kevin Lee Ferweda and Brittany Jeanne Ferweda

July 30

• Matthew C. Mervin and Kimberly Quick

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.