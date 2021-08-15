Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer, Jr.
July 7
• Rebecca S. Fitzgerald and Walter L. Fitzgerald, Jr.
July 16
• Kelsey Michel'le Dancy-Perkins and Quincy George Dancy-Perkins
July 18
• Justin Leon Russell and Tonia Ann Russell
July 30
• Kristine Arecenaux Slover and William Austin Slover
• Layla Paige Henderson and Joshua Leon Henderson
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick
July 13
• Steven Daniel Greene and Brandy Elizabeth Greene
July 19
• Whitney Ward Vineyard and Stephen Daniel Vineyard
July 28
• Kevin Lee Ferweda and Brittany Jeanne Ferweda
July 30
• Matthew C. Mervin and Kimberly Quick
