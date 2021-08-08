Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael Gallegos:
July 13
• Lori Marie Kirkland and Robert Daniel Kirkland
July 22
• Kevin Welton Wiggins, Junior and Amanda Kay Captain
• Christopher Stullenburger and Tara Austin
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington
July 1
• Heather L. Godfrey and Jason E. Godfrey
• Desirae Ann Turner and Austin D. Turner
• Casey Dunlap and Amanda Dunlap
• Halli N. Walker and Terry L. Walker Junior
• Daniel Alan Jones and Tyechia Monique Jones
• Michella Diane McLemore and Tray Alan McLemore
• Amanda Reagan and Jordan Reagan
July 2
• Christopher Michael Reynolds and Kari Nichole Reynolds
• Elizabeth Sentell Green and Jonathan Lee Montreal Green Senior
July 9
• Kenneth John St. Germain and Susan Marie St. Germain
July 14
• Anne Sarah Hack and Michael James Hack
July 21
• Jessica Miranda Williams and Jeremy Robert Williams
July 22
• Joshua Lee Sudduth and Cheryl Yvonne Sudduth
• Keri Melton and Cade Melton
• Christopher Delaney and Julia Delaney
• Mincy Michelle Belitz and William Eric Huffaker
July 23
• Allie M. Ault and Jonathan M. Ault
July 26
John S. Wishmire and Connie S. Wishmire
• Lara Beth Kite and Steven William Kite
July 27
• Daniel Scott Brinks and Karyn Storts-Brinks
• Michelle Skinner Taylor and Charles Allen Taylor
• Melinda Diane Thompson and Erin Todd Thompson
• Carolyn E. Whithem and Donald G. Withem
• Theresa Carpenter and Scott Carpenter
• Burtis Patterson and Patricia Patterson
• Rebecca Kaye Hawn and Paul Douglas Hawn
• Jeremiah James Babb and Tara Ann Babb
• Jessica Michelle Carcon and Jeremy Andrew Carcon
July 28
• Sarah M. Bolden and Joseph S. Bolden
• Christopher C. Stafford and Erika N. Stafford
• Tom Jehle and Erica Jehle
• Amera Peters and Carl G. Peters
July 29
• Marcus Antonio Graham and Amber Louise Graham
• Angeline Michelle Smith and James Alvin Smith
• Denice Everett and Shane Everett
• Chris Leann Stewart and Timothy Stewart Junior
