Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Jan. 9
• Jennifer Ann Hill and John William Hill II
• Eva Faye Schilling and Perry Dewayne Schilling
Jan. 17
• Ella Hope Chavez and Aaron James Michael Chavez
Jan. 30
• Jessica Lauren Pearce and Matthew David Pearce
