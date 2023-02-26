Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Jan. 5
Eric Ryan Bible and Anna Kristen Bible
Danielle Lorene Truss and Kenneth William Truss
Shana Marie Collins and Nathan Ryan Collins
Tina Carol Huffstetler and James Edward Huffstetler
David Aaron Caldwell and Chrissian Michelle Caldwell
Misty Ladue and Vincent Ladue
Jan 6
Laura Martinez Reyez and Cesar Vega Leal
Charity Lynne Gentry and Timothy Lee Spangler
Jan. 9
Leslie Marie Meaney and Colm Peter Meaney
Amy Teresa Phillips and Curren Day Bennett
Courtney Caitlin Dill and Tyler Daniel Williams
Jan. 13
Deborah Davis and Paul Davis
Heaven Leigh Oestrick and Mark Charles Oestrick
Krystal Jones and Jeffery Jones
Jan. 16
Laura Elizabeth Booth and Alexander Ryan Booth
Mandy Donn Schoch and Bryan Stanley Schoch
Joy R. Jennings and Roger D. Jennings
Jan. 18
Anna Haugen and Joshua Haugen
Jeremy Paul Baldwin and Candice Marie Baldwin
Jan 19
Michael Fred Cogdill and Carol Ann Cogdill
Charles Leonard Bishop and Michelle D. Bishop
Damien Patrick Brady and Shelley Marie Beglau
Jan. 20
Robin Marie Grey and Gerald Edward Grey
Jan. 23
Paula Jo Fisher and John Mark Fisher
Jan. 24
Kimberly Dawn Dillon and Jason Eugene Dillon
Jan. 25
Anna Marie Langley and George Stephen Langley
Victoria Love and Matthew Love
Wayne Barnes and Allyson Rhodes
Jan. 26
Jordan Pruett and Travis Pruett
Jan. 27
Tanisha Darlene Presley and Jason Wayne Presley
Jerry Lynn Franklin and Mona Lea Franklin
Shannon Nix and Kevin Nix
Michael Patrick Rhineheart and Michele Lynn Rhineheart
Chancey Wilson and Adam Wilson
Jan. 30
Leslie Cheatham and John Cheatham
Jacob Monhollen and Brittany Monhollen
Jan. 31
Jessie Wender and Andrew Wender
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Jan. 17
Sara Makenzie Bolden and Devon Dewayne Lowery
Caroline Michelle Fontinell and Michael Francis Fontinell
Ashlie Nicole Masteller and Timothy Neal Masteller
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Jan. 6
Martin Wayne Yates and Cristie Lyn Yates
Jan. 10
Mary Kelly Wiggins and Thomas Purnell Webb
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Jennifer Leah Humphreys and Jeremy Travis Morelock
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.