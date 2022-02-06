Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:

Dec. 6

• Joshua Scott Anderson and Ashlyn Noel Anderson

Dec. 9

• Chelsey Sierra Boyd and Nicholas Sean Boyd

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

Dec. 9

• Christopher Puff and Alicia Dusenbery Puff

Dec. 14

• Ashley Pittman and Michael Pittman

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.