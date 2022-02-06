Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Dec. 6
• Joshua Scott Anderson and Ashlyn Noel Anderson
Dec. 9
• Chelsey Sierra Boyd and Nicholas Sean Boyd
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Dec. 9
• Christopher Puff and Alicia Dusenbery Puff
Dec. 14
• Ashley Pittman and Michael Pittman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.