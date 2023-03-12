Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Feb. 1
Candace Whitt Hovater and David Brian Hovater
Feb. 23
Barbara Jean Bond-Norwood and Steffanie Rena Bond-Norwood
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Feb. 2
Lauren E. Jones and Jack W. Hutchinson
Feb. 3
Emmie Ilene Lail and Dennis Ray Lail
Amber Patricia White and Anthony Michael White
Feb. 6
Matthew James Carriker and Bethanie Ann Carriker
Danny Ray Womack Jr. and Ruth Ellen Womack
Feb. 9
Megan Elizabeth Powers and Steven Michael Powers
Feb. 10
Erica Marie Spears and Matthew McKinley Watson
Virginia Carol Robarge and Larry S. Robarge
Feb. 13
Michael Fox and Alison Fox
Feb. 14
Alissa Nicole Sherman and Donald-Edwin Anthony-Michael Sherman
Feb. 15
Michayla Danielle McConnell and Noah Thomas McConnell
Feb. 17
Kathryn Bradford and Wyatt Petersen
David Smith and Jennifer Smith
Stacy Holloway and Rusty Holloway
Deidra Dunlap and Ronald Dunlap
Feb. 21
Bradford Lee Jacox and Laura Leigh Jacox
Sandra P. Gann and James Rolin Gann
Hunter C. Bradley and Chelsea M. Boling
Oscar Matus Jr. and Berta Matus
Sarah Burgos and Diomar Burgos
Nikki Lynn Sands and Austin Blake Sands
Dustin Huffman and Casey Dawson
Feb. 22
Meghann Everett and Aidan Edge
Robert August Lopez and Viridiana Morales-Paredes
Christopher Cory Phillips and Tamara Rose Phillips
Rhonda Lynn Mackey and William George Brown
Ashley Denise Michelle Harrison and Melvin Harrison
Jennifer Louise Rodgers and Steven Michael Rodgers
Teresa Renee Mann and Vaughn Leonard Mann
Feb. 24
Timothy Aaron Clabough and Savannah Danielle Overholt
Irene Cooper and Douglas Cooper
Lynda Fornea and Michael Fornea
Feb. 28
Donna Thompson and Dan Thompson Jr.
Stephanie Bradenburg and Anthony Brandenburg
Mickey Bradam and Teresa Bradam
