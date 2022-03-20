Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Jan. 25
• Chandra and Sara Elizabeth Chandra
Feb. 1
• Priscilla Sue Crosby and Cory Lee Crosby
• Ramona Gail Bright and Kenneth James Bright
• Philip Clair Manning and Katrina Lyles Manning
Feb. 2
• Gary R. Craig and Charlene M. Craig
• Derrick Lamarr Crayton Jr. and Samantha Corazon Crayton
Feb. 3
• Daniel Caines and Cathy Caines
• Lacey Deanne Wilburn and Jesse Thomas Wilburn
• Ethan Isaac Merkel and Tabitha Elizabeth Merkel
Feb. 11
• Edward Sobczak and Phoenix Sobczak
• Ronell Fernan Meier and Stacey Ailene Meier
• Dustin William Lequire and Melissa Marie Lequire
• Lisa Marie Smalling and Joshua Lee Smalling
Feb. 14
• Thomas Stanley Bell and Caitlin Breanna Bell
• Kathryn Backus and George Backus
• Cheryl Lynn Guy and Gerald Scott Guy
• Joy Faye Williams and Christopher Alen Williams
Feb. 15
• Janet Sue Holloway and Willam Steve Holloway
• Kimberly Susan Nicely and Christopher Gregory Hurley
• Nicholas J. Hard and Cassondra L. Hard
Feb. 17
• Jessica Renee Blakely and Robert Ryan Blakely
Feb. 18
• Ashley Sue Houk Aguilar and Jesus Estrada Martinez
• Wesley James Barker and Amanda Leigh Lindsey
Feb. 22
• Claude Reynolds and Pamela Reynolds
• Johnnie Anne Reber and Markus Reber
• John S. Kinney and Brenda L. Bennett
Feb. 23
• Jonah Daniel Geweke and Hannah Rebecca Geweke
Feb. 24
• April Ann Stadel and David Glen Stadel
• Leah Michelle Lane and Justin William Lane
• Makayla Danielle Steele and William Cole Steele
• Randall Dale Frank and Josephine Sasi Canja-Frank
• James Richard Clark Jr. and Jennifer Faye Clark
Feb. 25
• Tara Marczynski Slusher and joseph Matthew Slusher
Feb. 28
• Amy Nicely Hatcher and Michael Leon Hatcher
• Leroy Wayne Cantwell and Pamela Sue Cantwell
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Feb. 1
• Shaunta Tsia Willis and Daniel Logan Willis
Feb. 8
• Oscar Antonio Morquecho and Stephanie Leann Morquecho
