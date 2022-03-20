Divorces

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:

Jan. 25

• Chandra and Sara Elizabeth Chandra

Feb. 1

• Priscilla Sue Crosby and Cory Lee Crosby

• Ramona Gail Bright and Kenneth James Bright

• Philip Clair Manning and Katrina Lyles Manning

Feb. 2

• Gary R. Craig and Charlene M. Craig

• Derrick Lamarr Crayton Jr. and Samantha Corazon Crayton

Feb. 3

• Daniel Caines and Cathy Caines

• Lacey Deanne Wilburn and Jesse Thomas Wilburn

• Ethan Isaac Merkel and Tabitha Elizabeth Merkel

Feb. 11

• Edward Sobczak and Phoenix Sobczak

• Ronell Fernan Meier and Stacey Ailene Meier

• Dustin William Lequire and Melissa Marie Lequire

• Lisa Marie Smalling and Joshua Lee Smalling

Feb. 14

• Thomas Stanley Bell and Caitlin Breanna Bell

• Kathryn Backus and George Backus

• Cheryl Lynn Guy and Gerald Scott Guy

• Joy Faye Williams and Christopher Alen Williams

Feb. 15

• Janet Sue Holloway and Willam Steve Holloway

• Kimberly Susan Nicely and Christopher Gregory Hurley

• Nicholas J. Hard and Cassondra L. Hard

Feb. 17

• Jessica Renee Blakely and Robert Ryan Blakely

Feb. 18

• Ashley Sue Houk Aguilar and Jesus Estrada Martinez

• Wesley James Barker and Amanda Leigh Lindsey

Feb. 22

• Claude Reynolds and Pamela Reynolds

• Johnnie Anne Reber and Markus Reber

• John S. Kinney and Brenda L. Bennett

Feb. 23

• Jonah Daniel Geweke and Hannah Rebecca Geweke

Feb. 24

• April Ann Stadel and David Glen Stadel

• Leah Michelle Lane and Justin William Lane

• Makayla Danielle Steele and William Cole Steele

• Randall Dale Frank and Josephine Sasi Canja-Frank

• James Richard Clark Jr. and Jennifer Faye Clark

Feb. 25

• Tara Marczynski Slusher and joseph Matthew Slusher

Feb. 28

• Amy Nicely Hatcher and Michael Leon Hatcher

• Leroy Wayne Cantwell and Pamela Sue Cantwell

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

Feb. 1

• Shaunta Tsia Willis and Daniel Logan Willis

Feb. 8

• Oscar Antonio Morquecho and Stephanie Leann Morquecho

