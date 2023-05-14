Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
April 4
Heather Bradley Clayborne and Tommy Shawn Clayborne
April 18
David Sidney Gilreath and Maureen Anne Gilreath
April 25
Andrew Bruce Galyon and Jennifer Gale Galyon
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
April 28
Anne Christine Vilarie and Jean Pierre Vilaire
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
April 3
Ashley Watson and Sheldon Watson
Amanda Lynn Fairbanks and Richard Russell Fairbanks Jr.
April 5
Joshua James Osborne and Kaitlyn Taylor Osborne
April 10
Karen Elaine Willis and Tyler Willis
Rachel Nicole Maples and Chance Alan Farley
April 14
Rebecca Vanderkooy and Tyler Vanderkooy
Caitlin Fillers and Craig Fillers
Jessica Van Nus and Camren Van Nus
Angelika Burns and Clay Alexander Burns
April 17
Wes Rhineheart and Jessica Nicole Rhineheart
Diane Marie Justice and Bryan Marrs Justice
Tara Lewynn Sturdivant and Earl Jerome Melson
Joshua Matthew Smith and Cayla Rhea Smith
Tammy Goodwin and Trey Goodwin
Taylor Grant and Shawn Grant
Denise L. Inman and James H. Inman
April 19
Walter Zachery Willis and Rebecca Paige Willis
April 21
Paige C. Troutman and Hunter Dustin Troutman
April 24
Halli Nichole Rhea and Stephen Derek Rhea
Samantha Marie Campbell and Eric Scott Campbell
Robert Quin Holifield and Wesliegh Holifeld
Christopher Haun and Kattie Haun
Clarence Irwin and Cindy Paula Smith
Elizabeth Hembree and Michael Hembree
Norman Vaden and Janet Bernadett Vaden
April 26
Tami Sugg and Aaron Sugg
Bettie L. Purkey and Claude L. Purkey
April 27
Robert Sparks III and April Sparks
Donna Lynn Swecker and David Arnold Swecker
Nicole Renee Dixon and Bradley Todd Dixon
Thomas Ray Gould and Stephanie Brooke Gould
Mary Ann Godfrey Lovelady and David Shane Lovelady
Chelsea Lynn Clemons and Austin Shane Clemons
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Tiffany Jill Bolton and Ryan Alan Bolton
April 6
Jeannine Lucille Hines and Richard Terry Hines
Mysti Autumne Garland Clark and Chad Arthur Clark
Jordan Lee Haywood and Evan Lee Haywood
