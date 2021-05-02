Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
April 6
• Kelcie Mae Danielle Holder and Lucas Kade Holder
• James Toteno and Michelle Lloyd
April 8
• Gene Russell Bachman and Kellie Michelle Bachman
April 16
• Jennifer Lundquist and Damian Lundquist
April 30
• Tracy Lynn Bivens and Michael Jerome Bivens
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
April 6
• Rodney Lee Tipton and Gail Ann Tipton
April 13
• Jessica Renee Chaney and Matthew Gene Chaney
• Whitney Nicole Golesh and Allen Roger Golesh
