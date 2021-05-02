Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick: 

April 6

• Kelcie Mae Danielle Holder and Lucas Kade Holder

• James Toteno and Michelle Lloyd

April 8

• Gene Russell Bachman and Kellie Michelle Bachman

April 16

• Jennifer Lundquist and Damian Lundquist

April 30

• Tracy Lynn Bivens and Michael Jerome Bivens

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

April 6

• Rodney Lee Tipton and Gail Ann Tipton

April 13

• Jessica Renee Chaney and Matthew Gene Chaney

• Whitney Nicole Golesh and Allen Roger Golesh

