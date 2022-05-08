Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:

April 27

• Robert Wilson Curry and Christy Wellman Curry

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

April 5

• Michael John Krausz and Marilee Chandra McGuire

April 18

• Nikole Hodge Branton and Paul Daniel Branton

April 27

• Jill Renee Kerley Easterwood and David Joseph Easterwood

April 29

• Helen Ann Spradlin and Troy Richard Cansler

