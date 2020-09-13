Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr:
Aug. 5
• William I. Sourbeer and Michele L. Sourbeer
Aug. 7
• Crystal Rannae Robinson and Michael Keith Petak
Aug. 13
• Christopher Warren Ferguson and Christie Lynn Ferguson
Aug. 24
• Alexander Jon Potter and Malia Anne Potter
• Melissa Sizemore and Rodney Sizemore
Aug. 25
• Amanda Katherine Kittle and Jeremy David Kittle
Aug. 28
• Jeffrey David Broome and Staci Smith Broome
• Tamika Michelle Lands and Jesse James Lands
