Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Aug. 1
• Lisa Marie Haun and Christopher Steven Haun
• Carl Donald Vineyard and Janette Marie Vineyard
Aug. 3
• Elsie Harris and Emmett Smith
• Velissa Smith and Daniel Ray Smith
• Fred Garrett Hendrix and Diane Hendrix
Aug. 5
• Evelyn M. Croucher and Dennis Wayne Croucher
• Kimberly Ann Lopez-Esteban and Obed Walden Lopez-Esteban
• Bonnie Estelle Rose Vineyard and Jonathan Luc Kibbe
• Victoria Grey Young and Chloe Michelle Akkaoui
Aug. 8
• James Bradley Feagle and Elyssa Faith Ridley
• Makenzie Brooke Hannah and Steven Isaiah Hannah
• William Ray Moore and Mikitia Nichole Moore
• Michael Wayne Richmond and Kim Marie Richmond
Aug. 10
• Shirley Ann Nanney and Terrance A. Nanney
Aug. 12
• Susan Nicole Long and Martin David Hooie
• Annie Diane Carr and Kameron Maddox Rainey
Aug. 15
• Michelle E. Miller and Dustin M. Miller
• Natalie Shaw and Kristian Shaw
• Joleta Sue Garceau and Glenn Alan Garceau
• Emily Brandenburg and Andrew Deas
• Peter Bukarica and Kassidi Bukarica
• Samantha Leigh Womack and Dalton James Womack
Aug. 16
• Rachel Leigh Reisinger and Scott Edward Reisinger
• Dennis Lee Strege and Diane Harter Strege
Aug. 17
• Calvin Cunningham and April Griffen
• Lance Yarnell and Krista Yarnell
Aug. 18
• Haley Danielle Simerly and Aaron Connor Simerly
• Christy Ann White and Christopher Abraham White
• Donnita Ann Ala Thomas and Richard Elijah Hill
Aug. 19
• Laura Daniel Kline and Terance Terry Devon Kline
• Sally Sue Hulett and Gabriel Alexander Tokarz
Aug. 22
• Michael Dwayne Smith Jr. and Lindsay Jean Didion-Slotnick
• Brandi Nichole Ivey and Jason Richard Ivey
Aug. 23
• James Kurt Shuman and Karissa Marie Shuman
• Natasha Gail Hicks and Ronald J. Hicks
Aug. 25
• Caitlin Brianna Harvey and Ethan Scott Harvey
• Samuel Lawrence Elliott and Beth Ann Elliott
• Cheri Renae Clarkson and Keith Christopher Clarkson
• Kristopher Kreger and Christian Kreger
• Felicia Drollman and Kramer Drollman
