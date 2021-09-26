Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer, Jr. 

June 11

• Melanie Kay Blakney and Bryan Edward Blakney

Aug. 9

• Ashley Summer Hall and Michael Allen Hall

Aug. 10

• Cory Scott Green and Victoria Angela Green

• Jessica Elaine Diaz and Jonathan Michael Diaz

Aug. 20

• April Dawn Ellison and Paul Mayo Ellison III

• Nina Brooke Pilkey and Gage Lee Pilkey

Aug. 25

• Levi Touchstone and Kelly Touchstone

Aug. 30

• Toni Lynette Collins Summer and Billy Gene Summers

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick

Aug. 30

• Marian Manners and Stephen Manners

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos

Aug. 24

• Aaron Houston Caroll and Elin Alicia Caroll

Aug. 31

• Hannah Farley and George Farley

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Court Tammy Harrington

Aug. 2

• Stephanie Dawn Forster and Ronald Lynn Forster

• Tatiana Shaunte Magdalena and Christian Javier Magdalena

• Mary Elizabeth Cooper and Clifford Dwight Cooper

• Rachel Melissa Mancini and Steven Conrad Mancini

• Michael Benjamin Barnhart and Mirsada Rasim Barnhart

• Courtney Nicole Snyder and Joshua Keith Snyder

Aug. 4

• Tyler G. Martin and Jamie M. Martin

• Mary Keller Brown and Jason Marcus Brown

• Emerald Lashae Cass and Aaron Matthew Flowers

Aug. 8

• Amy J. Turley and Ashley L. Turley

• Shon Dale Knox and Lori Ann Knox

• Richard F. Becker and Allison L. Becker

• Ben Willard Lacy III and Patricia Ann Lacy

Aug. 9

• Justin Dwayne Sellers and Alyse Rebecca Connelly

• Charles Glen Longhurst and Tracy Nicole Longhurst

Aug. 13

• Marlene Wilson and Michael Ralph Wilson

• Sherry Nicole Peek and Jerry Mitchell Peek

• Idamae Millsaps Wooten and Philip Edward Wooten

Aug. 16

• Stephanie Christine Henson and Christopher Hale Henson

• Janice Ann Lonas and Russ McColum Lonas

• Mark Francis Demski and Allison Elizaabeth Demski

• Constance M. Myers and Dallas C. Myers

Aug. 17

• Tessee Marie Keeble and Charles Edward Wilburn

• Phillip Cain and Caitlyn Cain

• Shannon Rose Gresham and Michael Pernell Gresham

Aug. 19

• Kristen Renee Paumen and Kyle Lucius Pauman

Aug. 20

• Cynthia Faythe Sarson and Christopher Eugene Chittum

• Clark Francis Keyska and Amanda Sara Eastman

• Michael Deshaun Ogle and Cindy Kay Clabough Ogle

Aug. 23

• Ashley Locke and Justin Griffin

• Kelly Jane Smith and Tony Lee Smith

Aug. 24

• Steven Travis Brookshire and Angela Nicole Brookshire

• Elizabeth Marie White and Joshua Brandon White

• Sara Luane Hefner and Billy Ray Grubb II

• Ravenna Schneider Mathinson and Christopher Mathinson

Aug. 26

• Joanna Catherine Hitchcock and Christopher Alan Hitchcock

• Brent C. Coward and Sarah D.B. Coward

• Carrie Nicole Parton and Pamela Ann Parton

• Rondy Paul Buchanan and Tina Leann Buchanan

• Micah Lee Sherwood and Miranda Gail Sherwood

Aug. 30

• Danielle Hassell and Chance Hassell

• Nathan Brown and Randee Brown

• Tammie Sue Vance and Samuel Franklin Vance

• Tiffany Jo White and Rusty Allen White

Aug. 31

• Kristin B. Diamond and Adam G. Diamond

• Kendra Denise Titlow and Jonathan Shadrick Titlow

• Andrew Logan Huddleston and Ashley Victoria Huddleston

• Mary Anne Kimbriel and Gary Mike Kimbriel

• Carla Denise Miller and Edward Alan Miller

