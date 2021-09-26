Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer, Jr.
June 11
• Melanie Kay Blakney and Bryan Edward Blakney
Aug. 9
• Ashley Summer Hall and Michael Allen Hall
Aug. 10
• Cory Scott Green and Victoria Angela Green
• Jessica Elaine Diaz and Jonathan Michael Diaz
Aug. 20
• April Dawn Ellison and Paul Mayo Ellison III
• Nina Brooke Pilkey and Gage Lee Pilkey
Aug. 25
• Levi Touchstone and Kelly Touchstone
Aug. 30
• Toni Lynette Collins Summer and Billy Gene Summers
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick
Aug. 30
• Marian Manners and Stephen Manners
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos
Aug. 24
• Aaron Houston Caroll and Elin Alicia Caroll
Aug. 31
• Hannah Farley and George Farley
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Court Tammy Harrington
Aug. 2
• Stephanie Dawn Forster and Ronald Lynn Forster
• Tatiana Shaunte Magdalena and Christian Javier Magdalena
• Mary Elizabeth Cooper and Clifford Dwight Cooper
• Rachel Melissa Mancini and Steven Conrad Mancini
• Michael Benjamin Barnhart and Mirsada Rasim Barnhart
• Courtney Nicole Snyder and Joshua Keith Snyder
Aug. 4
• Tyler G. Martin and Jamie M. Martin
• Mary Keller Brown and Jason Marcus Brown
• Emerald Lashae Cass and Aaron Matthew Flowers
Aug. 8
• Amy J. Turley and Ashley L. Turley
• Shon Dale Knox and Lori Ann Knox
• Richard F. Becker and Allison L. Becker
• Ben Willard Lacy III and Patricia Ann Lacy
Aug. 9
• Justin Dwayne Sellers and Alyse Rebecca Connelly
• Charles Glen Longhurst and Tracy Nicole Longhurst
Aug. 13
• Marlene Wilson and Michael Ralph Wilson
• Sherry Nicole Peek and Jerry Mitchell Peek
• Idamae Millsaps Wooten and Philip Edward Wooten
Aug. 16
• Stephanie Christine Henson and Christopher Hale Henson
• Janice Ann Lonas and Russ McColum Lonas
• Mark Francis Demski and Allison Elizaabeth Demski
• Constance M. Myers and Dallas C. Myers
Aug. 17
• Tessee Marie Keeble and Charles Edward Wilburn
• Phillip Cain and Caitlyn Cain
• Shannon Rose Gresham and Michael Pernell Gresham
Aug. 19
• Kristen Renee Paumen and Kyle Lucius Pauman
Aug. 20
• Cynthia Faythe Sarson and Christopher Eugene Chittum
• Clark Francis Keyska and Amanda Sara Eastman
• Michael Deshaun Ogle and Cindy Kay Clabough Ogle
Aug. 23
• Ashley Locke and Justin Griffin
• Kelly Jane Smith and Tony Lee Smith
Aug. 24
• Steven Travis Brookshire and Angela Nicole Brookshire
• Elizabeth Marie White and Joshua Brandon White
• Sara Luane Hefner and Billy Ray Grubb II
• Ravenna Schneider Mathinson and Christopher Mathinson
Aug. 26
• Joanna Catherine Hitchcock and Christopher Alan Hitchcock
• Brent C. Coward and Sarah D.B. Coward
• Carrie Nicole Parton and Pamela Ann Parton
• Rondy Paul Buchanan and Tina Leann Buchanan
• Micah Lee Sherwood and Miranda Gail Sherwood
Aug. 30
• Danielle Hassell and Chance Hassell
• Nathan Brown and Randee Brown
• Tammie Sue Vance and Samuel Franklin Vance
• Tiffany Jo White and Rusty Allen White
Aug. 31
• Kristin B. Diamond and Adam G. Diamond
• Kendra Denise Titlow and Jonathan Shadrick Titlow
• Andrew Logan Huddleston and Ashley Victoria Huddleston
• Mary Anne Kimbriel and Gary Mike Kimbriel
• Carla Denise Miller and Edward Alan Miller
