Divorces

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:

July 1

• Brenda Joyce Russell and Robert Glenn Russell Jr.

• James Andrew Beckman Jr. and Lindsay Christine Mayeur Beckman

• Steven Ray Tallent and Jesica Renee Wallen

July 7

• Michelle Marie Carpenter and Carl Philip Carpenter

• Jenifer Ashlie Hall and Jonathan Michael Hall

July 8

• Mindy Terry and Edward Terry Jr.

• Stephanie Caven and Jamie Caven

• Jason Conner and Dwana Conner

• Kelsey Lynn Cansler and Tony Cansler

July 9

• Philip Michael Harris and Danielle Nicole Harris

• Rebecca Ann Parker and Robert Charles Parker

July 10 

• Emily Headrick Johnson and Eric Johnson

July 13

• Mandy J. Chadwell and William E. Chadwell 

July 15

• Justin Lee Boatman and Desiree Lynn Boatman

July 27

• Kelsey Marie Fender and Harvey Caleb Fender

• Crystal Boardwine and Brian Boardwine

• Allison Crawford and Richard Crawford

• Alexander Lee Jordan and Dusty Shiann Jordan

July 28

• Hallie Cruz-Vasquez and Jose Irwin Cruz-Vasquez

• Zachary W. Powell and Tarrisa Marie Powell

• Forrest Aaron Jones and Jessica Holly Jones

• Tash Leiann William and Joaquin Justo Abraham

July 29

• Larry Edward Sims Jr. and Shelby Louise Sims

• Kari Lynn Marsh and Freddie Todd Marsh

• Roger Gene Pilipovic and Leslie Paige Pilipovic

• Christopher Dale Latham and Angela Daniele Latham 

July 30

• Ronnie L. Crampton and Kim J. Crampton

July 31

• Tyler James Pardee and Christina Brooke Jackson

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr:

July 22

• Leslie J. Anderson and George L. Anderson

