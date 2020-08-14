Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
July 1
• Brenda Joyce Russell and Robert Glenn Russell Jr.
• James Andrew Beckman Jr. and Lindsay Christine Mayeur Beckman
• Steven Ray Tallent and Jesica Renee Wallen
July 7
• Michelle Marie Carpenter and Carl Philip Carpenter
• Jenifer Ashlie Hall and Jonathan Michael Hall
July 8
• Mindy Terry and Edward Terry Jr.
• Stephanie Caven and Jamie Caven
• Jason Conner and Dwana Conner
• Kelsey Lynn Cansler and Tony Cansler
July 9
• Philip Michael Harris and Danielle Nicole Harris
• Rebecca Ann Parker and Robert Charles Parker
July 10
• Emily Headrick Johnson and Eric Johnson
July 13
• Mandy J. Chadwell and William E. Chadwell
July 15
• Justin Lee Boatman and Desiree Lynn Boatman
July 27
• Kelsey Marie Fender and Harvey Caleb Fender
• Crystal Boardwine and Brian Boardwine
• Allison Crawford and Richard Crawford
• Alexander Lee Jordan and Dusty Shiann Jordan
July 28
• Hallie Cruz-Vasquez and Jose Irwin Cruz-Vasquez
• Zachary W. Powell and Tarrisa Marie Powell
• Forrest Aaron Jones and Jessica Holly Jones
• Tash Leiann William and Joaquin Justo Abraham
July 29
• Larry Edward Sims Jr. and Shelby Louise Sims
• Kari Lynn Marsh and Freddie Todd Marsh
• Roger Gene Pilipovic and Leslie Paige Pilipovic
• Christopher Dale Latham and Angela Daniele Latham
July 30
• Ronnie L. Crampton and Kim J. Crampton
July 31
• Tyler James Pardee and Christina Brooke Jackson
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr:
July 22
• Leslie J. Anderson and George L. Anderson
