Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Nov. 4
• Jessica Marie Corn and Ty Bradlee Corn
• Michelle Lynn Floyd and Bryan Robert Floyd
Nov. 7
• Misty Dawn Davis and Marshall Glenn Davis
Nov. 8
• Haley Danielle Pardee and Tyler James Pardee
• Ricky Wilbert Wilson and Christie Denise-Marie Wilson
Nov. 15
• Gary Wayne Pendleton and Crystal Denise Pendleton
• Tracy Scott Willis and Shannon Charlene Willis
Nov. 18
• Heather R. Gribble and Dillard J. Gribble
• Bobby Eugene Roberts Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Roberts
• Denny Vance Fannin and Kimberly Dawn Fannin
• April Marie Pennington and Donald Ray Pennington Jr.
• Timothy C. Wilburn and Olivia N. Wilburn
Nov. 19
• Katelyn Nicole Perkins and Charles Austin Ray Perkins
Nov. 20
• Natasha Lambert Walters and Scott Michael Walters
• Raymond Lewis Wooten II and Rebecca Lynn Wooten
• Emily Ann Winegar and Edward Dean Winegar Jr.
• Helen Ann Headrick and Joey Galen Headrick
Nov. 21
• Robert Sean Berglof and Sherry Michelle Berglof
• Bradley Dean Johnson and Kathleen Johnson
• Kristin Renee Tapner and Todd Andrew Tapner
Nov. 22
• Barbara Maniaci and Larry F. Groth
Nov. 27
• John W. Eakins and Georgia M. Eakins
• Deann Virginia Veo and Walter Hudson Veo
• Dixie LeAnn Harlow Wilburn and Calvin Eugene Wilburn
• Chip P. Bledsoe and Michelle Renee Conner
• William Dixon Hayes and Glenda Smith Hayes
• James Wesley Raines and Sabrina Raines
