Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
April 6
• Lavonya Paige Parker and Jerry Mitchell Parker
April 21
• Stephanie Brooke Paige and Ronald Ryan Craig
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
May 8
• Makenziee Marie Henry and Logan Scott Duckworth
• Christa LeAnne Farmer and Daniel Joseph Farmer
• Raymond John Crampton and Denise Marie Crampton, legal separation
May 15
• Brian Keith Tinch and Kristin Leigh Tinch
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
May 5
• Kera Caitland Valois and Justin Christopher Valois
May 14
• Angela Lynn Collins and Robert Charles Collins
