Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:

April 6

• Lavonya Paige Parker and Jerry Mitchell Parker

April 21

• Stephanie Brooke Paige and Ronald Ryan Craig

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

May 8

• Makenziee Marie Henry and Logan Scott Duckworth

• Christa LeAnne Farmer and Daniel Joseph Farmer

• Raymond John Crampton and Denise Marie Crampton, legal separation

May 15

• Brian Keith Tinch and Kristin Leigh Tinch

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

May 5

• Kera Caitland Valois and Justin Christopher Valois

May 14

• Angela Lynn Collins and Robert Charles Collins

