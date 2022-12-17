Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Nov. 1
• Samantha Rae King and Andrew Dale King
Nov. 2
• Amber Ruth Ann Ross and Jonathan Michael Ross
• Cody Alan Ward and Kayla Justin Howard
• Joshua Ray Bell and Lindsay Ann Bell
• Russell Vaughn Manis and Monica Renaee Manis
• Scot Allen Dummitt and Pamela Kay Dummitt
• Jerrica Blair Beach and Shaun Anthony Beach
Nov. 3
• April L. McKeehan and Ronnie Lee McKeehan
• William Clift Newberry and Robin Lorraine Newberry
• Lori Jessica Stevenson and Adam Nathaniel Stevenson
Nov. 4
• Jessica Ann Stone and Timothy Scott Stone
• Britany Nikole Gullett and Christopher Cody Gullett
• Sean B. Morse and Jessica F. Blauvelt
• Candace Lynn Burke and Michael David Burke
Nov. 5
• Katie Marie Rochester and Joshua Ryan Rochester
• Robert Pate and Megan Pate
• Abigail Ballinger and Colton Ballinger
Nov. 14
• Hannah Lane Losey and Johnathan Michael Croy
• Alana Michelle Caughron and James Delano Caughron
• Alison Elizabeth Seymour and Joshua Eric Seymour
• Jessica Cheyenne Moses and Dillon Shane Moses
Nov. 15
• David Michael Wheeler and Belinda Dawn Wheeler
Nov. 16
• Ryan Matthew Williamson and Alexandra Rebecca Williamson
Nov. 21
• Brandy L. Welch and Robert L. Welch
• Britany L. Johnson and Brittany S. Johnson
• Beverly Jean Rhyne and Albert Norman Rhyne
• Michelle Rene Deaver Hughes and Norman Lloyd Deaver
Nov. 22
• Voinyee P. Cooper and Emmanuel Cooper
• Tyra D. Shaw Perkins and Shannon L. Perkins
• James B. Gilbert Jr. and Sarah Cooper Gilbert
Nov. 23
• Seana Kathryn Stembal and Carl Joseph Stembal
Nov. 24
• Mary Ann Barnes and Randy Almaguer
• Jonathan David Kile and Terra Rose Kile
• Samantha Balilies Mull and John Edward Mull
• Ashtyn Overton and Daniel Davis
Nov. 29
• Trever Ryan Moore and Kendra Elyse Moore
• Amy Elizabeth Myers and Larry Glenn Myers Jr.
• Jennifer Mary Elizabeth Riffle and Joshua Coy Riffle
• David C. Cogburn and Danielle M. Cogburn
• Brenda Faye Jensen and Trian Denise Jensen
Nov. 30
• Stanley Owen Tipton and Linda Faye Tipton
• James Claude Garren Jr. and Dawn Elizabeth Garren
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.