Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Dec. 1
• Jason Harrison and Danielle Harrison
• Julie Bennet-Kauffman and Kenny Kauffman Jr.
• Luis A. Zamora and Gypsey A. Zamora
Dec. 2
• Mary Elizabeth Cooper and Clifford Dwight Cooper
• Jaclyn Crystal Marie Patton and Matthew Brian Guider
• Brandon Kyle Lambert and Rachel Marie Lambert
• Danny Stewart and Brandi Stewart
• Debra Monday and Gregory Monday
Dec. 5
• Kandy Marie Jimenez and Filberto Luz Jimenez
• Tara Michelle Lee and Decondre Lebron Lee
Dec. 6
• Cameron Branter and Faith Branter
• Thomas Holden Phegley and Keela Danielle Phegley
• Brian D. Love and Trina W. Love
• William D. Rutherford and Jennifer N. Rutherford
• Michael Roy Nuchols and Donna Ryette Croster
• Angelica Christine Bo Machado and Matthew Sean Millspaugh
Dec. 9
• Patricia Keay Sullivan and Michael Santo Cianciotto
• Cindy Tene Stephens Harmon and William Lloyd Harmon
• Felecia Kay Millward and Joshua Landon Millward
Dec. 12
• Ronnie D. Le and Patricia Ann Tharpe
• Kimberly Rebecca Green and Chase Andrew Green
Dec. 13
• Phillips E. Diaz and Joanna Beth Diaz
• Amber L. Belt and Shane W. Belt
• Susan M. Kern and Anthony Dean Kern
• Darien E. Ledbetter and Jason M. Ledbetter
• Raymond Glenn Cedillo and Stacy Denise Cedillo
Dec. 14
• Danielle Lea Hope and Wesley Charles Hope
• Carrie Elizabeth Barner and Roy Alan Barner Jr.
Dec. 15
• Christopher Noah Bachman and Kayla Aylese Bachman
• Eleanor Abby Ragsdale and Wesley Alexander Ragsdale
• Joseph Christian Satterfield and Amber Marlena Satterfield
Dec. 16
• Michael Cates Brown and Christopher Lavell Brown
• Robert Eugene Rutherford and Danielle Laura Rutherford
• Melissa Anne Kennedy and John Lee Akins
• Ruth Hussey Barberry and Heath Eric Barberry
