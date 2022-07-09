Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:

June 8

• Michael Gregory Harris and Samarra Kay Harris

June 22

• Jennifer Sloan and Brant Sloan

June 27

• Laura Michelle Allison and Hugh Winifred Allison II

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

June 21

• Karen Rene Wade and Brandon Scott Wade

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

June 24

• Hiroko Odom and Marty Eugene Odom

June 28

• Laura L. Gant and Stephan Apalos

June 29

• Meredith Haynes Cooper and Matthew Paul Cooper

