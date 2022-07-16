Divorces

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:

May 2

• Steen Felch and Melinda Ann Moore

May 5

• Gene Moon and Judy Moon

• Jack Benny Brewster Jr. and Tammy Renee Brewster

May 6

• Howard Dean Brim and Li Lian Shelby Brim

May 9

• Paul Mayo Ellison IV and Kayla Hope Ellison

• Lekitta Cherrie Diaz and Enrique Diaz

• James Richard Halcomb and Tiffany Michelle Halcomb

• Shannon Michell Finger and Rodney Jason Finger

• Philip Aurbey Russell II and Courtney Leigh Russell

May 11

• Maria Michelle Ballinger and Edward Justin Ballinger

May 12

• Kasey Blanch Kirby and Thaddaeus Edward Kirby

May 14

• Jennifer Riveros and Jose Antonio Riveros Martinez

• Judith Williams Rutherford and Christopher Paul Rutherford

• Grey Stevenson Gardner and Melanie Cheyenne Gardner

• Kallie Nicole Wilson and Tanner Reed Wilson

May 17

• Matthew Earl Burgess and Katherine Marie Taft

May 18

• Chelsey Scott and James Scott

• Kenneth Lennox and Diana Lennox

• Mark Anthony Wickert and Haley Nicole Wickert

• Jamie Michelle Huggins and Robert Ashton Huggins

• Jennifer Lou Thompson and Shawn Avery Thompson

May 19

• Felicia Renee Grifin and Richard Jay Grifin

May 20

• Andrea Maria Harris and Christopher Corey Harris

• Kendra Christine Moses and Bryan Mitchell Wesley

• Kathy Lynn Young and Barry Thomas Young

• David Rice Gillette and Christian Tolliver Matthews

May 23

• Kensie Suzanne Gaisser and Taylor Ralph Gaisser

• Savannah Leah Van Norsrtan and Devin Reed Wilkie

• Tracy Lynn Blakely and Bobby L. Blakely

• Patricia Ashley Robinson and Eric Todd Robinson

• Juanita Hardy and Patrick Andrew Hardy

• Gregory H. Pyatt and Victoria Jean Pyatt

May 24

• Claude Richard Wall and Brenda Lee Wall

• Jessica Myana Martin and Timothy Allen Ray Martin

• Tina Nel McMurray and Larry William McMurray

May 25

• Suzanne Michell Tiano and John Kevin Tiano II

• Sandra Lynne Stanton Lankford and Michael Anthony Wayne Lankford

May 26

• Michael Jason Cox and Stacey Nicole Cox

• Joshua Corey Dearing and Anna Kalin Dearing

