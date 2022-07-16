Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
May 2
• Steen Felch and Melinda Ann Moore
May 5
• Gene Moon and Judy Moon
• Jack Benny Brewster Jr. and Tammy Renee Brewster
May 6
• Howard Dean Brim and Li Lian Shelby Brim
May 9
• Paul Mayo Ellison IV and Kayla Hope Ellison
• Lekitta Cherrie Diaz and Enrique Diaz
• James Richard Halcomb and Tiffany Michelle Halcomb
• Shannon Michell Finger and Rodney Jason Finger
• Philip Aurbey Russell II and Courtney Leigh Russell
May 11
• Maria Michelle Ballinger and Edward Justin Ballinger
May 12
• Kasey Blanch Kirby and Thaddaeus Edward Kirby
May 14
• Jennifer Riveros and Jose Antonio Riveros Martinez
• Judith Williams Rutherford and Christopher Paul Rutherford
• Grey Stevenson Gardner and Melanie Cheyenne Gardner
• Kallie Nicole Wilson and Tanner Reed Wilson
May 17
• Matthew Earl Burgess and Katherine Marie Taft
May 18
• Chelsey Scott and James Scott
• Kenneth Lennox and Diana Lennox
• Mark Anthony Wickert and Haley Nicole Wickert
• Jamie Michelle Huggins and Robert Ashton Huggins
• Jennifer Lou Thompson and Shawn Avery Thompson
May 19
• Felicia Renee Grifin and Richard Jay Grifin
May 20
• Andrea Maria Harris and Christopher Corey Harris
• Kendra Christine Moses and Bryan Mitchell Wesley
• Kathy Lynn Young and Barry Thomas Young
• David Rice Gillette and Christian Tolliver Matthews
May 23
• Kensie Suzanne Gaisser and Taylor Ralph Gaisser
• Savannah Leah Van Norsrtan and Devin Reed Wilkie
• Tracy Lynn Blakely and Bobby L. Blakely
• Patricia Ashley Robinson and Eric Todd Robinson
• Juanita Hardy and Patrick Andrew Hardy
• Gregory H. Pyatt and Victoria Jean Pyatt
May 24
• Claude Richard Wall and Brenda Lee Wall
• Jessica Myana Martin and Timothy Allen Ray Martin
• Tina Nel McMurray and Larry William McMurray
May 25
• Suzanne Michell Tiano and John Kevin Tiano II
• Sandra Lynne Stanton Lankford and Michael Anthony Wayne Lankford
May 26
• Michael Jason Cox and Stacey Nicole Cox
• Joshua Corey Dearing and Anna Kalin Dearing
