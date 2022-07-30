Divorce
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
June 1:
• Bridget Elizabeth Fraizer and Joshua Isaac Fraizer
June 2
• David E. Johnson and Katie A. Johnson
• Allison Anne Doughty and Shannon Randall Doughty
• Brent Preston Greene and Cynthia Mae Greene
• Brittany Nicole Ellis and Sally Marie Bradley
June 6
• Chris Ramsey and Rhonda Ramsey
• Lindsay Kate Russell and Gabriel Dale Russell
• Marissa Danielle King and Justin Matthew King
• Alisha Douglas and Carlton Jermaine Douglas
• Mary Jennifer Reynolds and Rustin Hollis Reynolds
• Haley Morgan Freeman and Angela Mary Haviland
June 7
• Keith Allen Pickens and Sylwia Magdalena Pickens
• Timothy Scott Simpson and Sarah Elizabeth Simpson
June 8
• George Watten Corrar Jr. and Suzanne Mora
• Nathaniel Robert Arthur and Michelle Faith Arthur
• Barbee Nicole Ferris and Paul Edward Ferris
• Hayden Dakota Duncan and Debbie Michelle Duncan
June 9
• Kimi Sue Summers and Timothy Roy Vanschaick
June 10
• Hazel Elizabeth Montgomery and Kenley Wayne Montgomery
June 13
• Virginia Ninedorf and Jeffrey Ninedorf
• Richard L. Johnson Jr. and Angela Sue Johnson
• Heather Lynn Blackwell and James Brewster Cook
• Douglas Allen Stinnett and Melissa Faye Stinnett
• Kellner Brent Richard Russell and Arianna Marie Russell
• Ashley Ryan Johnson and Maynard Lee Johnson Jr.
June 20
• Bradley Ross Clemmer and Amy Regina Clemmer
• Hannah Nicole Hernandez and Christian Adolfo Hernandez
June 21
• Jenna-Lynn Michele Jenkins and Justin Luke Jenkins
• Jessica Ruth Mitchell and Donald Eugene Mitchell Jr.
• Justin Blake Walker and Jillian Levine
• Brenda Kim Lewis and Floyd Earl Lewis
• Justin Chad Yarnell and Jennifer Susanna Yarnell
June 22
• Chadwin Gilbert Denea Robinson and Audrey Heather Robinson
• Rikki Lee Russell and Christopher Patrick Russell
June 24
• Amy Elizabeth Hixon and Travis Clay Hixon
• Cody Tyler Knight and Rachel Christine Knight
June 28
• Amber Marie Patty and Lance Wiley Patty
• Brian Kellen Jones and Kirsten Faye Susanne Koontz
• Alice Basler and Andrew Basler
• Karla Melinda Gourley and Kevin Ray Gourley
• Kenlie Bree-Ann Langford and Sean Michael Jackson
June 29
• Kendra Lea Ann Wilson and Tron Lee Wilson
• Guy Ellis Drinnon and Kristi Lynn Drinnon
• Stephanie Turner White and Richard Thomas White
• Alan Dennis Coope and Marion Loura Coope
• Devin Daniel Conrad and Barbara Elizabeth Conrad
June 30
• Donald Robert Holm and Leah Beth Holm
• Bruce Neil Palmer and Kristina Leann Haun
• Michael Eugene Abdella and Heather Abdella
• Robert Allen Torres Sr. and Melissa Dawn Tores
• Jacqueline Brackin and Dennis Lynn Brackin
