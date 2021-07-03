Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
June 3
• Kennis Ray Satterfield and Betty Ann Leppek
June 8
• Courtney Danielle Matevey and Matthew Michael Matevey
June 28
• Megan Mercedes Pinner and Mitchell O'Neal Floyd
