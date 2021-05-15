Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
April 1
• Dennis Paul Walden and Ruby Jane Walden
• Christopher Michael Glandon and Wendy Michelle Glandon
April 5
• Jan Norton and Timothy S. Norton
• Joy Danielle Costner and Randy Lee Costner
April 6
• Audrey Jean Parsons and Donald Charles Parsons
April 7
• Serena Ann Moles and Timothy Jay Moles
• Athena Cox and Zane Cox
• Phillip Ryan Massey and Carleena Maine Massey
• Zachary Mainwaring and Amber Mainwaring
• William Murphy and Dawn Murphy
• April Ruth Guinn and Derek Le Guinn
April 9
• Donnell Howard Ashmore and Linda Joyce Jennings
• Keegan Jack Montgomery and Christopher Jaycob Montgomery
April 12
• Aamber Nichole Carney and Johnny Ray Carney III
• Kimberly Dawn Russell and Neal Thomas Russell
April 13
• Sandra Adams and Doug Miller
• James H. Charles and Susan V. Charles
• Tonya M. Holt and Jason T. Holt
April 16
• Elizabeth Caroline Perretti and Michael Joseph Perretti
• Tianna Marie Kelley and Charles Mark Kelley
• Daniel Lee Moffatt and Jessica Katherine Burnette
April 19
• Ruben Cedeno-Erazo and Maritza Laureano-Cedeno
• Jean Spencer and Larry Spencer
• Richard Keith Ivens and Chasity Marie Smart
• Scott Russell Lawson and Jessica Catherine Lawson
April 20
• Bryan Epps Allen Utley and Jacklyn Stacie Doyle
• Kevin Scott Turpin and Stacey Lynn Turpin
• Freeman Harold Nicholson and Jennifer Renee Nicholson
• Barbee Mynatt and Matthew Mynatt
April 21
• Brandi D. Alvis and Christopher R. Carey
April 22
• Adam Extine and Jonie Extine
• Billy King Jr. and Lindsay King
• Susan Meshako Breazeale and Earl Edward Breazeale
• Jeffrey Aaron Pesterfield and Kristin Mariah Pesterfield
April 23
• William Cody Knight and Chesney Danielle Sizemore
• Gary Wayne Pendleton and Crystal Denise Pendleton
April 26
• Lloyd Randall McPherson and Tanya Kaye McPherson
• Amy Lynn Green and Kurt Allan Green
• Rachel Elizabeth Lewis and Kolby Grant Lewis
• Heidi Lynn Groover and Scott Dwayne Groover
April 27
• Carolyn Genevieve Shivell Byrd and Anthony David Byrd
April 28
• Melissa Dawn Thomas and Michael Lee Thomas
• Christopher Dean Moore and Sandra Dale Moore
• Tracie Lei Calliham and Thomas Christopher Calliham
• Georgia Helder Jones and William Kirk Jones Sr.
April 29
• Marsha Renee Frederickson and Drew Edward Frederickson
April 30
• Lori Shipley and Edward Shipley
• Lynda Jean Whitaker and David William Whitaker
• Angela Markay Sanes and Johnny San Sanes
