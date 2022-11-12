Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Oct. 12
• Teresa Faye Elliott and Eugene Charles Elliott
• William Donald Vanderhoff and Jinda Vanderhoff
• Lola Marie Sands and Johnny Franklin Sands
Oct. 14
• Terry Ken Roberts and Sarah Marie Roberts
• Jennifer Lynn Luketich and James Harold Luketich
Oct. 17
• Anita Coleman Mani and Alvin Daniel Manis
• Patrick Todd Long and Cynthia Kate Long
• Emily Lauren Nolan and Clay Alexander Smith
Oct. 18
• Charles Meredith and Cindy Meredith
• Kelly Catino and Peter Catino
• Tammy Kanipe and Nickolas Thomas
• Charity Ann Turner and Jonathan Paul Turner
• Larry Williams and Tasha Michelle Williams
• Kimberly Sue Greene and Michael Scott Greene
• Heather R. Howerton and Ronald E. Bowen Jr.
• Travis Keith Garland and Nicole Louise Russell
• Amber Morinda Copenhaver and Daniel Ruben Galindo
Oct. 19
• Tracey Elizabeth Farr and Ronald Shane Tymon
Oct. 20
• Rebecca Sharon Griffith and Jamie Christopher Griffith
• Tiffany Lynn Keck and Alfred Lorenzo Huish IV
• Pamela Tierney Pettine and Dean James Pettine
Oct. 21
• Richard Mitzel and Kristi Mitzel
• Jason L. Murphy and Linda Gail Murphy
Oct. 24
• Hannah Bree Bates and Thomas John Bates
• Jennifer Lynn Day and Justin Nathaniel Day
• Tabitha Carver and Douglas Boyd Carver
• Victoria Lynn Derting and Joseph Lynn Derting
Oct. 28
• Theresa Caudill Brandau and Ronald Neese Brandau
• Brad Pollard and Karen Pollard
• Hailey Sue Foust and Jason Matthew Conatser
• Jonathan Jordan Kenney and Emily Elizabeth Kenney
• Janet Cate King and Edward Allen King
• Elizabeth Anne Boling and Edward Allen King
Oct. 31
• Justin Allen Walker and Nena Elizabeth Walker
• Lucero Gonzales and Sergio Gutierrez
• Christie Elizabeth Walker Morris and Jeffrey Jon Morris
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Oct. 3
• Kristie Allen and Robert Allen
• Larry Jacob Boyce and Faith Elizabeth Boyce
Oct. 25
• Melanie Sparks and Travis Sparks
Oct. 26
• Anita Margaret Hershner and Jeremy Todd Hershner
• Joshua Coleman Welch and Brandi Rachelle Welch
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Oct. 25
• Tracy Carico and Steven M. Walker
