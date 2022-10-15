Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Sept. 1
• Kelli Todd White and Spencer Aaron White
• Kimberly J. Poole and William Alan Poole
• Sharity Eve Walker and Tommy Lee Walker
Sept. 2
• William Jackson Malone and Joy Renee Releford Malone
• Victoria Ann Maslowski and Clarence James Maslowski
• Patricia Mead McKinney and Albert Eugene McKinney
• Melissa Lynn Millsaps and Michael Paul Millsaps
• Melanna Gail Spears and Steven Russell Spears
• Sergio Joel Clavel Calderon and Sara Elizabeth Ortez Canales
Sept. 7
• James Michael Swilley and Beth Dupree Swilley
• Danny Holloway and Rhonda Holloway
Sept. 9
• Michael Raymond Smith and Marva Anne Smith
• Brian Kellen Jones and Kirsten Faye Susanne Koontz
Sept. 12
• Bethany Taylor Spooner and Jesse James Spooner
• Amy Lynn Fugate and Clinton Henly Fugate
Sept. 16
• Jennifer Christine Williams and Gary Wayne Williams
• Tevya Rose Marie Ritchie and Seth Steven Ritchie
Sept. 20
• Patricia Craig and Thomas Ball
• Randall L. Tucker and Kimberly Kay Tucker
• Stacey Lynn Smith and Timothy Scott Smith
• Edward Thomas Becker and Rhonda Kay Kimberly Becker
• Jessica Erin Carter and Tommy Dewayne Carter
Sept. 21
• Roy Peter Stapleton and Erika Michelle Stapleton
Sept. 22
• Kasey Aileen Leirer and George Christopher Leirer
• Desiree Nichole Van Campen and Keith Austin Van Campen
• Jennifer Le Ann DeBoard and Nicholas Andrew DeBoard
Sept. 23
• Sarah Romaine and David Romaine
• Robert Earl Durbin and Lisa Fox Durbin
• Donelle Michelle Cable and Michael Jamie Cable
• Vanessa Lee Taylor and Kevin Robert Taylor
Sept. 26
• Hannah Sherrod and Joshua Sherrod
Sept. 27
• Staci Dobson and Conner Dobson
• Laurie Ellen McAree and Anthony McAree
Sept. 28
• John Alan Green and Rosemary Green
• Natalie Elizabeth Lieben and Anthony James Lieben
• Raymond John Crampton and Denise Marie Crampton
• Jimmy Leon McKelvey and Mary Allison McKelvey
