Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick

Sept. 21

• Erica Shae Blazier and Eric Brandon Blazier

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos

Sept. 8

• Richard Charles Disharoon and Meredith Lynn Disharoon

Sept. 17

• Amber Dyer and Gary Hudson

Sept. 22

• Peter Joseph Garbacki and Loiana Menezes Garbacki

