Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick
Sept. 21
• Erica Shae Blazier and Eric Brandon Blazier
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos
Sept. 8
• Richard Charles Disharoon and Meredith Lynn Disharoon
Sept. 17
• Amber Dyer and Gary Hudson
Sept. 22
• Peter Joseph Garbacki and Loiana Menezes Garbacki
