Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
March 3
• Kimberly Sueann Walker and Chad Walker
March 8
• Daniel Keith Covington and Hannah Ruth Covington
• Danny Hurst and Sheryl Hurst
• Douglas B. Earfourth and Hope R. Earfourth
• Mikaela Nicole Buckingham and Tyler Neal Buckingham
March 9
• Marcia Ann Schreader and Mark Eugene Schreader
• Tessa Elyse Sparks and Jordan Arthur Sparks
• Larry Yarberry to Betty Harrell Yarberry
• Noelle Angelique Collins and Johnathan Isaiah Collins
• Stephen Frana and Gale Frana
March 10
• Sherry H. Ogle to Stephen S. Ogle
• Kalie Morsch and Rober Morsch
March 22
• Rebecca Lynn Fritschie and Thanh Tron Tran
• Allison Nicole Belgrade and Anthony James Belgrade
• Amanda P. Vanover and Marcus Vanover
• Charity Collins and Michael Collins
• Dawn Renee Belt and William Andrew Belt
• Kimberly Gaye Roberts Parker and Johnny Ross Parker
• Kelly Layne McCormick and Mark Donald McCormick
• Jason Lee Smith and Reba Lee Smith
• Teresa Marie Madera and Otoniel Madera Pacheco
March 23
• David Salomon Martinez and Yusisma Raquel Fernandez
• Ronald Edwin Lee Jr. and Tracy Michelle Lee
March 24
• Sandra Kileen Bible Maxey and Stephen Glenn Maxey
• Edward Douglas Wood and Michelle Rae Wood
March 26
• Joseph P. Morrell and Angela D. Morrell
• Lloyd R. Oslonian and Kristi W. Oslonian
• Michael Todd Arwood and Tamela Joan Arwood
• Terra Irene Wallace and David Glenn Wallace Jr.
• Debra Victoria Spears and Anthony Lynn Spears
March 30
• Kelly Rae Mules and Dale Thomas Mules
• Logan Cole Harris Large to Alexis Nicole Large
• Richard John Salkeld and Ashoton Leigh Bourgeois
• Janet Denise Mealer and Stacey Todd Mealer
