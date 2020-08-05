Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
June 1
• Rita Sabrina Magee and Joseph George Magee
June 2
• Joshua Dewayne Wheat and Brittany Hope Wheat
• Hunter Chyenne Eaton and Katie Nicole Ferguson
• Louise Ann Alleyne and Kerwyn Kirt Alleyne
June 3
• Bryan Michael Schmidt and Amanda Kelsey Schmidt
• Kathryn Goins Belcher and Timothy Ala Belcher
• Charles Edward Lyons and Samantha A. Lyons
June 4
• William Rudolph Mogridge and Stephanie Ann Mogridge
• Devin Jean Thompson and Benjamin David Thompson
• Billy Eugene Soles and Phyllis Jane Johnson
• Alisson Nicole Burkett and John Cody Burkett
• Michelle Ann McKinley and Vincent Bruce McKinley
June 5
• Devon Charles Rutherford and Erica Hollie Isbill
• John Christopher Connell and Anjelica Nicole Connell
• Robin Leigh Henry and Timothy James Henry
• Richard Dennis Fieldhouse and Loretta Kay Egle
• Tara Leigh Blevins and David Robert Blevins
