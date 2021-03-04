Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Feb. 25
• Natalie Lynn Bischoff and Dean Edward Bischoff
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Jan. 6
• Jessica Morgan Brewer and Derrick Logan Brewer
Jan. 7
• John Wayne Rogers and Patricia Lynn Rogers
• Trang Le and Han Le
• Meagan Katherine Tucker and Gabrielle Desiree Pitmann
• Miranda Lea Martin and Kyle William Moore
Jan. 8
• David J. Allen and Janet A. Allen
• Scott Allen Nuchols and Donna Lorene Nuchols
Jan. 12
• Melinda Diane Bryant and Eric Bryant
• Alicia Renee Mathis and Brandon Craig Mathis
• Oliver Matthew Cardin and Beverly Juanita Cardin
Jan. 13
• Victoria Chambers and Cierra Chambers
• Molly Broyles and Curtis Broyles
• Melinda Jean Venters and Darrell James Parker
Jan. 14
• Melissa Lynette Hogue and Ernest Keith Hogue
• Brian R. Neiman and Tena Gillspie Neitman
• Trista Clark and Scott James Clark
• Charles Perry Irwin and Victoria Vernor Irwin
• Freddie Lynn Dunlap and Angel Lee Dunlap
Jan. 19
• Kimberly Suzanne Giles and Christopher David Giles
• Nicholas Pointer and Kassondra Pointer
• Monica Jane Walker and Brandon Lee Walker
• Venesa Torres and Steven Phillip Torres
Jan. 20
• Amy Puckett and Randall Moat Puckett
• Amber Marie Cser and Daniel Thomas Cser
• Danielle Allen Roysden and Holly June Roysden
• John Matthew Miller and Lindsay Elaine Miller
• Carol Sue Heileman and Ronald Wayne Heileman
Jan. 21
• Martin Lewis and Cynthia Lewis
• Sheila Hammontree and John Hammontree
• Mitchell Dale Stott and Toyna Turner Stott
• J. Powers and A. Powers
• Erica Nicole Montes and Alberto Montes
• Kamanya Dennis and Monte Davis
• Summer Brooke Tipton and Matthew Aaron Tipton
• Trista Dawn Cole and Erick Clayton Cole
Jan. 22
• Wendy M. Swanner and Donald L. Swanner
• Patricia Sharon Moore and George Thomas Williamson
• Michael D. Vanderlan and Tarrah R. Glass-Vanderlan
• James A. Dishmon and Nicole Dishmon
Jan. 25
• Bradley James Ingram and Krysti Brook Ingram
Jan. 26
• Amanda Brooke Rasher and Matthew David Rasher
