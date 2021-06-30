Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
June 2
• Ken Martin and Wendy Martin
June 14
• Tyler Ray Carringer and Raeshel Marie Gideon
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Michael A. Gallegos:
June 3
• Shannon Newman Gragg and Christopher Todd Gragg
June 17
• Matthew Charles Watson and Tamitha Jeanette Watson
