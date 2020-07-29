Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
June 1
• Randall Todd Ward and Crystal Ann Ward
• Mishyla Lynn Gregory and Joshua Frank Gregory
June 9
• Joshua Hugh White and Amber Denise White
June 15
• Ashley Louise Davis and Kevin Lee Davis
June 19
• Deanna June Hurst and Thomas Jay Hurst
June 29
• Bridget Natasha Light and Mitchell Taylor Light
July 6
• Alexandra Brittany Johnson and Stephen Wayne Johnson
July 13
• Ashley Elizabeth (Cunningham) McKenzie and Caleb Lynn McKenzie
July 21
• Dorothy Estelle Stensing from Joseph Christopher Stensing
July 23
• Michael Allen Willis and Rebecca Lynn Willis
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
June 11
• Brittany Nicole Fitzgerald-Nelson and Hannah Elisabeth Fitzgerald-Nelson
• Amanda Marie Alonso and Adan Beltran Alonso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.