Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:

June 1

• Randall Todd Ward and Crystal Ann Ward

• Mishyla Lynn Gregory and Joshua Frank Gregory

June 9

• Joshua Hugh White and Amber Denise White

June 15

• Ashley Louise Davis and Kevin Lee Davis

June 19

• Deanna June Hurst and Thomas Jay Hurst

June 29

• Bridget Natasha Light and Mitchell Taylor Light

July 6

• Alexandra Brittany Johnson and Stephen Wayne Johnson

July 13

• Ashley Elizabeth (Cunningham) McKenzie and Caleb Lynn McKenzie

July 21

• Dorothy Estelle Stensing from Joseph Christopher Stensing

July 23

• Michael Allen Willis and Rebecca Lynn Willis

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

June 11

• Brittany Nicole Fitzgerald-Nelson and Hannah Elisabeth Fitzgerald-Nelson

•  Amanda Marie Alonso and Adan Beltran Alonso

