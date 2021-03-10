Divorces

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington: 

Feb. 1

• Christopher Willocks and Mollie C. Willocks

• Augusta Marie Aultom and Matthew Daniel Aultom

Feb. 4

• Damaris Peteruescu and Michael Alexander Peteruescu

Feb. 5

• Cesar Moreno Lopez and Laura Deanna Moreno

Feb. 8

• Carie E. Leander and Flip G. Leander

• Leisa W. Holt and Brett Alexander Holt

• Courtney Moneymaker and Robert Moneymaker

Feb. 9

• Chris Nehlain Smith and Angela Renee Smith

Feb. 10

• Brittany Miller and Shane Miller

• Cally Ann Robbins and Charles Matt Wates

• Amanda Victoria Hendricks and James Ryan Hendricks

Feb. 12

• James Jack Anderson and Jessica Hope Edwards-Anderson

Feb. 16

• Jennifer Ellen Knight and Darryl Jason Knight

Feb. 17

• Joseph Christian Satterfield and Amber Marlena Satterfield

Feb. 18

• Monica Staley and Andrew Staley

• James A. Horton and Kerry J. Horton

• Michael H. Russell and Stephanie Hurst Russell

Feb. 19

• Michael J. Gribble and Starra D. Gribble

Feb. 22

• Cynthia Louise Sexton and Lester Lynn Sexton

• Helen M. Rayder and R. Bruce Rayder

Feb. 24

• Freida B. Hagan and Brian G. Hagan

Feb. 26

• Anita Leann Vasquez and Christian Omar Vasquez

• Debra Kaye Webb and Thomas Clinton Webb

• Jeffrey Allen Dyer and Elizabeth Diane Dyer

Feb. 28

• Kimberly Sueann Walker and Chad Walker

