Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Feb. 1
• Christopher Willocks and Mollie C. Willocks
• Augusta Marie Aultom and Matthew Daniel Aultom
Feb. 4
• Damaris Peteruescu and Michael Alexander Peteruescu
Feb. 5
• Cesar Moreno Lopez and Laura Deanna Moreno
Feb. 8
• Carie E. Leander and Flip G. Leander
• Leisa W. Holt and Brett Alexander Holt
• Courtney Moneymaker and Robert Moneymaker
Feb. 9
• Chris Nehlain Smith and Angela Renee Smith
Feb. 10
• Brittany Miller and Shane Miller
• Cally Ann Robbins and Charles Matt Wates
• Amanda Victoria Hendricks and James Ryan Hendricks
Feb. 12
• James Jack Anderson and Jessica Hope Edwards-Anderson
Feb. 16
• Jennifer Ellen Knight and Darryl Jason Knight
Feb. 17
• Joseph Christian Satterfield and Amber Marlena Satterfield
Feb. 18
• Monica Staley and Andrew Staley
• James A. Horton and Kerry J. Horton
• Michael H. Russell and Stephanie Hurst Russell
Feb. 19
• Michael J. Gribble and Starra D. Gribble
Feb. 22
• Cynthia Louise Sexton and Lester Lynn Sexton
• Helen M. Rayder and R. Bruce Rayder
Feb. 24
• Freida B. Hagan and Brian G. Hagan
Feb. 26
• Anita Leann Vasquez and Christian Omar Vasquez
• Debra Kaye Webb and Thomas Clinton Webb
• Jeffrey Allen Dyer and Elizabeth Diane Dyer
Feb. 28
• Kimberly Sueann Walker and Chad Walker
