Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Dec. 1
• Alessandra Mitchell and Geoffrey Mitchell
• Aaron Jeremy Lee Killian and Holly Ryann Parris
Dec. 2
• Mark Andrew McClanahan and Krista Nikkole McClanahan
• Lilliana Spring Hitson and Jeremiah Lee Hitson
Dec. 3
• Deborah Jane Lock and Adam William Lock Jr.
• Heather Dawn Kennedy and Michael Scott Wayne Kennedy
Dec. 4
• Matthew W. Moneymaker and Natasha R. Moneymaker
Dec. 7
• Edward Woodward and April Woodward
Dec. 9
• Crystal Elaine Glandon and Brandon Scott Shupe
• Summer Joy Zeller and Nicholas David Zeller
• Kristen Nicole Friend and Nathan Wayne Friend
• Makayh Householder Cates and Christopher Dewayne Cates
Dec. 10
• Quintin A. Wilkerson and Cassandra Wilkerson
• Riley Poore and James Poore
• Katherine Ann Jones and Joel Lee Jones II
Dec. 11
• Rusty Shane Perkins and Sara Paige Perkins
Dec. 13
• Hunter Craig Brannon and Jessica Ann Cline
• Lisa Shannelle Parker and John Andrew Parker
• Michael B. Vanderkooy and Kelly S. Vanderkooy
Dec. 15
• Cayla Rae Bridges and Joshua William Bridges
• Crystal L. Helpingstine and Jonathan C. Helpingstine
• Michael S. Thomas and Kathleen L. Thomas
• Tammy Lynn Adams and Larry Ford Adams
• Ashley Lynn McGill and Christopher Blake Moon
Dec. 16
• Alicia Carol Luttrell and Bobby Gene Luttrell
• Kelly R. Kirkland and Richard A. Kirkland
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William Brewer Jr.:
Dec. 1
• Ella Joyce Herron and Kenneth Ray Herron
Dec. 15
• Jeffrey Allen Burleson and Vanessa Ann Burleson
• Katherine M. Setliff and Adam L. Setliff
• Nancy Lynn Gilbert and Scott Alan Gilbert
Dec. 16
• Bobby J. Jones Jr. and Sara Joan Jones
