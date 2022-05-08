Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
April 7
• Erin Lynn Moss and Steven Scott Moss
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
April 1
• Meghan Loraine Michael and Justin Patrick Michael
• Shaun Michael Smith and Samantha Viann Smith
April 4
• Colleen Marinaccio and James Lyell Marinaccio
• Ronnie Chelan Domingos and Marc Aaron Domingos
• Michelle Snyder Whaley and John Quincy Adams
• Jacob Christian Pritchett and Emily Morgan Pritchett
April 11
• William R. Caudill and Megan M. Caudill
• Jodi R. Moody and Wayne M. Moody
• Kevin Millsaps and Tasha Lee Ann Millsaps
• Harley Heidelberg and Kelsie Heidelberg
• Arthur Lewis Hall and Dixie Welton Hall
• Ana Elizabeth Johnson and Charles Alfred Johnson III
• Denise Louise Tucker and Keith Edward Tucker
April 18
• Tracy Smart and Jason Smart
• Kelsey Cierra Lord and Matthew Shane lord
• Jody L. Manis and Tina M. Teffeteller
• Heather Whitney Morris and Zakery Tanner Morris
April 19
• Keith Thompson and Amy Thompson
• Rhonda Rubio and Steven Rubio
• Nicole Rose Shepherd and Jason Michael King
• Hannah Fritts Scott and Nicholas Lee Scott
April 20
• Daniel Ray Rasar and Tiffany Rae Rasar
• Elizabeth Ann Carr and Blakely Howard Carr
• Joshua Michael Sullivan and Kelly Renee Sullivan
April 21
• Kendrick Edward Lawson and Amber Lawson
• Peter Douglas Berryman and Brandi Jo Berryman
April 22
• Jasmine Deshea Reed and Justin Curtis Reed
• Cynthia Faye Mathews and D. Dewayne Mathews
• Georgian Marie Whitley and James Craig Whitley
• Lisa Colleen Campbell and James Arnold Campbell
• Landon David Bledsoe and Maci Lauren Bledsoe
• Kimberly Nicole Wyrick and Verlin Patrick Wyrick
April 25
• Bryan Keith Franklin and Christina Michelle Franklin
• Steven Earl Webb and Hayley Marie Webb
April 27
• Caleb Houghton and Carrie Houghton
April 28
• Navarrone A. McNally and Darrell G. McNally Jr.
• Russell Ray Smith and Deanna Dayle Smith
• Michelle Denise Relation and Kenneth Tyson Relation
• Keri Charnelle Prigmore and Quincy Nigel Prigmore Sr.
• Nickolas Hunter Helton and Skylar Ryanne Helton
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.