Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Oct. 1
• Brent Thomas Carl Robinson and Carrie Michelle Robinson
• Stephanie Suzanne Goforth and Keven Clyde Goforth
• Katerina Claudehill and Jason Montgomery
• Dawn Michelle Noles and James Robert Noles
Oct. 13
• Adam C. Parton and Brooke E. Parton
• Daraul Eugene Holmes Jr. and Janna Lee Holmes
Oct. 14
• Amy Renea Everett and Jimmy Lee Everett
Oct. 15
• Brandon Dwight Vickers and Stephanie Marie Vickers
• Brian Francis Williams Jr. and Lori Leann Sheckels
• Elisha Charles Booker and Chaneese Mercedes Booker
• Bryan Michael Burnside and Kelley Cherice Burnside
Oct. 18
• James Kenneth Click and Kristeen Sharece Kirkland
• Vance Aaron Wallace and Ashley Nichole Wallace
• Wendell Riley and Sonja Riley
• Tram Tuyet Tran and Hai Van Nguyen
• Wanda Williams Kimmelman and Scott Godfrey Kimmelman
• Patricia Ann Rose and Phillip Alan Rose
Oct. 19
• Jennifer Zienin and Daniel Channey
• Jerica Henning and Scott Henning
• Tonika Hodge and Jonathan Thomas
• Rex Dennis Delph an Jacqueline Diane Delph
• Johnthan Vinson and Sara Edge
Oct. 20
• Ian Patrick Brown and Emily Nicole McIntyre Brown
• Lacie Lee Reno and Travis Lee Reno
Oct. 21
• Matthew Pietrafese and Kristen Pietrafese
• Marvin Tipton and Crystal Tipton
• Tina Ranell Sherman and Thomas Wayne Sherman Jr.
• Rebba Reseda Watson and Tarrell Watson
Oct. 22
• Leslie Ann Clendenen and Brian Lee Clendenen
• Leslie McMcillen and Joseph McMillen
• Olivia Cheyenne Ford and Dennis Nathaniel Tetstone
Oct. 25
• Patti Lynn Zuppa and Joseph Michael Zuppa
• Rebekah Carolyn Veliz and Harrison Veliz-Lopez
Oct. 26
• Ricky Gene Davis and Dora Lee Davis
Oct. 28
• Tammy Colleen Leone and Joseph Jody Leone
• Christy Lynn McGhee and Eric Newton McGhee
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Oct. 12
• Amber Renee Lee and Charles R. H. Lee
Oct. 22
• Michele Lyn Terry and David Alan Terry
• Kristen Marie Baron and Zoel Joseph Baron
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Oct. 5
• Roman David Reese and Tracy Candace Kiss Reese
Oct. 26
• Brittani Lashae Boring and Lucas Michael Boring
Nov. 1
• Joshua Owen Jones and Kyra Elizabeth Jones
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Nov. 16
• Angel Packett and Matthew Packett
