Divorces

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:

Oct. 1

• Brent Thomas Carl Robinson and Carrie Michelle Robinson

• Stephanie Suzanne Goforth and Keven Clyde Goforth

• Katerina Claudehill and Jason Montgomery

• Dawn Michelle Noles and James Robert Noles

Oct. 13

• Adam C. Parton and Brooke E. Parton

• Daraul Eugene Holmes Jr. and Janna Lee Holmes

Oct. 14

• Amy Renea Everett and Jimmy Lee Everett

Oct. 15

• Brandon Dwight Vickers and Stephanie Marie Vickers

• Brian Francis Williams Jr. and Lori Leann Sheckels

• Elisha Charles Booker and Chaneese Mercedes Booker

• Bryan Michael Burnside and Kelley Cherice Burnside

Oct. 18

• James Kenneth Click and Kristeen Sharece Kirkland

• Vance Aaron Wallace and Ashley Nichole Wallace

• Wendell Riley and Sonja Riley

• Tram Tuyet Tran and Hai Van Nguyen

• Wanda Williams Kimmelman and Scott Godfrey Kimmelman

• Patricia Ann Rose and Phillip Alan Rose

Oct. 19

• Jennifer Zienin and Daniel Channey

• Jerica Henning and Scott Henning

• Tonika Hodge and Jonathan Thomas

• Rex Dennis Delph an Jacqueline Diane Delph

• Johnthan Vinson and Sara Edge

Oct. 20

• Ian Patrick Brown and Emily Nicole McIntyre Brown

• Lacie Lee Reno and Travis Lee Reno

Oct. 21

• Matthew Pietrafese and Kristen Pietrafese

• Marvin Tipton and Crystal Tipton

• Tina Ranell Sherman and Thomas Wayne Sherman Jr.

• Rebba Reseda Watson and Tarrell Watson

Oct. 22

• Leslie Ann Clendenen and Brian Lee Clendenen

• Leslie McMcillen and Joseph McMillen

• Olivia Cheyenne Ford and Dennis Nathaniel Tetstone

Oct. 25

• Patti Lynn Zuppa and Joseph Michael Zuppa

• Rebekah Carolyn Veliz and Harrison Veliz-Lopez

Oct. 26

• Ricky Gene Davis and Dora Lee Davis

Oct. 28

• Tammy Colleen Leone and Joseph Jody Leone

• Christy Lynn McGhee and Eric Newton McGhee

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

Oct. 12

• Amber Renee Lee and Charles R. H. Lee

Oct. 22

• Michele Lyn Terry and David Alan Terry

• Kristen Marie Baron and Zoel Joseph Baron

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:

Oct. 5

• Roman David Reese and Tracy Candace Kiss Reese

Oct. 26

• Brittani Lashae Boring and Lucas Michael Boring

Nov. 1

• Joshua Owen Jones and Kyra Elizabeth Jones

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

Nov. 16

• Angel Packett and Matthew Packett

