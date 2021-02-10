Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William Brewer Jr.:
Jan. 29
• Angela Kay Elrod and Jeffrey Wade Elrod
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Jan. 11
• Robin Denise Henderson and Jason Scott Henderson
Jan. 20
• Patrick Jay Sargent and Jodie LaSalle-Sargent
