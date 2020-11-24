Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Oct. 1
• Marie Annette Sullivan Lekes and Jon Joseph Lekes
• Edgar Catarino and Jema Catarino
Oct. 2
• Wesley Brian Hand and Melissa Renee Hand
Oct. 4
• Joy Denise Caldwell and Michael Lynn Caldwell
• James Scott Lawson and Kerri Lawson
Oct. 15
• Kerri Lynne Summerlin and Patrick Shawn Summerlin
• Nicholas Evan Nelson and Ashley Michelle Nelson
• Sydney Megan Morton and Tanner Mace Morton
Oct. 19
• Jason M. Pennington and Danielle Pennington
• Jennifer Mendez and Rafmil Mendez
Oct. 20
• Traci Jean Martin and Farrell Paul Martin
• Robert B. Moser and Selene D. Moser
• Scott Cole Garner and Linsey Jeanne Sharp
• Wanda Lee Vaughn and Mark Eugene Fields
Oct. 22
• James Edward Hughes Jr. and Patricia Ann Hughes
• David Wayne Tallent and Amy Ryan Tallent
Oct. 23
• Erika Jillian Price and Christopher Jordan Price
• Mark Anthony Wickert and Christopher Nicole Wickert
• Robert McAllister and Rachel McAllister
Oct. 26
• Nathaniel Walker Murphy and Jaime Leann Murphy
• Gloria Jean Inman and Willford Max Inman
• Duane Wilson and Laura Wilson
• Lonnie Khalil Whitehead and Crystal Marie Whitehead
Oct. 27
• Angela Kay Hall and Roy Howard Hall
• Jacob Glenn Wiseman and Taylor Breanne Huffman
• Melissa Jo McDaniel and Bobby Ray McDaniel
• Amanda Drew Hart and Johnathan Ryan Hart
Oct. 28
• Lauren Nicole Lynn and Lones Billy Lynn Jr.
Oct. 29
• Charles Y. Jones and David L. Jones
• Jerry Lee Carroll and Vera Darlene Carroll
• Jose L. Garcia and Harmony R. Moore
• Melissa Joann Johnson and Joseph Allen Johnson
• Jessica Rae Wood and Christopher D. Hurt
• Courtney Taylor Wright and Jessica Rae Wright
• Amber Diane Bartlett and Brian Lee Hammons
Oct. 30
• Julianne Marie Walser and Rodney Carr Walser
