Divorces

Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington: 

Oct. 1

• Marie Annette Sullivan Lekes and Jon Joseph Lekes

• Edgar Catarino and Jema Catarino

Oct. 2

• Wesley Brian Hand and Melissa Renee Hand

Oct. 4

• Joy Denise Caldwell and Michael Lynn Caldwell

• James Scott Lawson and Kerri Lawson

Oct. 15

• Kerri Lynne Summerlin and Patrick Shawn Summerlin

• Nicholas Evan Nelson and Ashley Michelle Nelson

• Sydney Megan Morton and Tanner Mace Morton

Oct. 19

• Jason M. Pennington and Danielle Pennington

• Jennifer Mendez and Rafmil Mendez

Oct. 20

• Traci Jean Martin and Farrell Paul Martin

• Robert B. Moser and Selene D. Moser

• Scott Cole Garner and Linsey Jeanne Sharp

• Wanda Lee Vaughn and Mark Eugene Fields

Oct. 22

• James Edward Hughes Jr. and Patricia Ann Hughes

• David Wayne Tallent and Amy Ryan Tallent

Oct. 23

• Erika Jillian Price and Christopher Jordan Price

• Mark Anthony Wickert and Christopher Nicole Wickert

• Robert McAllister and Rachel McAllister

Oct. 26

• Nathaniel Walker Murphy and Jaime Leann Murphy

• Gloria Jean Inman and Willford Max Inman

• Duane Wilson and Laura Wilson

• Lonnie Khalil Whitehead and Crystal Marie Whitehead

Oct. 27

• Angela Kay Hall and Roy Howard Hall

• Jacob Glenn Wiseman and Taylor Breanne Huffman

• Melissa Jo McDaniel and Bobby Ray McDaniel 

• Amanda Drew Hart and Johnathan Ryan Hart

Oct. 28

• Lauren Nicole Lynn and Lones Billy Lynn Jr. 

Oct. 29

• Charles Y. Jones and David L. Jones

• Jerry Lee Carroll and Vera Darlene Carroll

• Jose L. Garcia and Harmony R. Moore

• Melissa Joann Johnson and Joseph Allen Johnson

• Jessica Rae Wood and Christopher D. Hurt

• Courtney Taylor Wright and Jessica Rae Wright

• Amber Diane Bartlett and Brian Lee Hammons

Oct. 30

• Julianne Marie Walser and Rodney Carr Walser

